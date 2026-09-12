ETV Bharat / state

953-Year-Old Inscription Reveals Peravur Was Part of Oyma Nadu

The 14-line inscription records the donation of 90 goats to Thiruvinichuram Udaya Mahadeva, the presiding deity of a temple that existed at Peravoor at the time. ( ETV Bharat )

Villupuram: A 953-year-old inscription discovered at Peravoor village near Tindivanam has shed light on the village's historical significance during the Chola period, revealing that it was known as Perayur and formed part of Oyma Nadu in the Jayangonda Chola region.

The inscription, dating to the third regnal (years of a sovereign's reign) year of Chola king Kulothunga I, was discovered on the outer wall of a Shiva temple in Peravoor during a recent field study by Villupuram historian Ko Senguttuvan.

According to Senguttuvan, the 14-line inscription was deciphered by senior epigraphic researcher Vijaya Venugopal. It records the donation of 90 goats to Thiruvinichuram Udaya Mahadeva, the presiding deity of a temple that existed at Peravoor at the time.

The donor is identified as Vellalan Senavarayan Gotukula Vananthai Villavan Pallavarayan, a resident of Nadu Nanmookil in Perumook.

Perayur In The Chola Period

The inscription is particularly significant because it refers to the village as Perayur, indicating that the present name Peravoor has evolved from its medieval name.

It also mentions Perumookkil and Nanmookkil, identified with present-day Perumukkal and Nalmukkal.

Senguttuvan said the reference to Perayur provides rare evidence about the administrative geography of the region nearly a millennium ago. The village was part of Oyma Nadu, a prosperous region under the Chola Empire.