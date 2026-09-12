953-Year-Old Inscription Reveals Peravur Was Part of Oyma Nadu
The inscription, dating to the third regnal year of Chola king Kulothunga I, was discovered on the outer wall of a Shiva temple in Peravoor.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Villupuram: A 953-year-old inscription discovered at Peravoor village near Tindivanam has shed light on the village's historical significance during the Chola period, revealing that it was known as Perayur and formed part of Oyma Nadu in the Jayangonda Chola region.
The inscription, dating to the third regnal (years of a sovereign's reign) year of Chola king Kulothunga I, was discovered on the outer wall of a Shiva temple in Peravoor during a recent field study by Villupuram historian Ko Senguttuvan.
According to Senguttuvan, the 14-line inscription was deciphered by senior epigraphic researcher Vijaya Venugopal. It records the donation of 90 goats to Thiruvinichuram Udaya Mahadeva, the presiding deity of a temple that existed at Peravoor at the time.
The donor is identified as Vellalan Senavarayan Gotukula Vananthai Villavan Pallavarayan, a resident of Nadu Nanmookil in Perumook.
Perayur In The Chola Period
The inscription is particularly significant because it refers to the village as Perayur, indicating that the present name Peravoor has evolved from its medieval name.
It also mentions Perumookkil and Nanmookkil, identified with present-day Perumukkal and Nalmukkal.
Senguttuvan said the reference to Perayur provides rare evidence about the administrative geography of the region nearly a millennium ago. The village was part of Oyma Nadu, a prosperous region under the Chola Empire.
Pallava-Era Sculptures Also Found
The historian noted that the village has archaeological remains dating back even further. Kotravai and Thavvai sculptures belonging to the Pallava period, between the eighth and ninth centuries AD, have also been found in the area.
“These sculptures and the inscription are evidence of the importance of this village during the Pallava and subsequent Chola periods,” Senguttuvan said.
He urged local residents to protect and preserve the inscription, which provides valuable information about the region's political and social history.
Film director T. Ramalingam, Tindivanam advocate Karthik Karunakaran, Suresh and others were present during the field inspection. The discovery has generated considerable interest among local residents and history enthusiasts.
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