950 Metric Tons Of Relief Supplies Sent To Sri Lanka By Ship; Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Flagged Off The Launch
Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner Dr Ganesanathan Geetheeswaran, Ministers Sekarbabu, S.M. Nassar, Chief Secretary N. Muruganantham and others participated in the event.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 10:46 PM IST
Chennai: To help the people of Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone ‘Ditwa’, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off the launch of a program to send relief supplies, including pulses, sugar, and milk powder, by ship on behalf of Tamil Nadu.
Cyclone ‘Ditwa’, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, caused unprecedented heavy rains in Sri Lanka. In this, many provinces of the country were severely damaged. The Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre has reported that more than 400 people have died and more than 366 are missing due to the rain and floods. Similarly, thousands of people have lost their homes and belongings and are left destitute.
In this situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that the Tamil Nadu government would provide relief assistance to the people affected by Cyclone ‘Tidwa’ in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off a total of 950 metric tons of relief goods, including 650 metric tons from Chennai Port and 300 metric tons from Thoothukudi Port, to Sri Lanka through ships belonging to the Indian Navy.
It is said that these relief goods include 300 metric tons of sugar, 300 metric tons of pulses, 25 metric tons of milk powder, 5000 dhotis weighing 25 metric tons, 5000 sarees, 10000 towels, 10000 blankets and 1000 tarpaulins. Further, relief goods, including 150 metric tons of sugar and 150 metric tons of pulses, were sent to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi Port.
Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner Dr Ganesanathan Geetheeswaran, Ministers Sekarbabu, S.M. Nassar, Chief Secretary N. Muruganantham and others participated in the event.
Social Welfare and Women's Rights Minister Geetha Jeevan, Corporation Mayor Jagan, Thoothukudi District Collector Ilam Bhagwat, Corporation Commissioner Priyanka, Additional Collector Selvi Aishwarya, Commodore Anil Kumar, Naval Station Commander and high government officials participated from the Thoothukudi Port.