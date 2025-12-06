ETV Bharat / state

950 Metric Tons Of Relief Supplies Sent To Sri Lanka By Ship; Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Flagged Off The Launch

Chennai: To help the people of Sri Lanka affected by Cyclone ‘Ditwa’, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off the launch of a program to send relief supplies, including pulses, sugar, and milk powder, by ship on behalf of Tamil Nadu.

Cyclone ‘Ditwa’, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, caused unprecedented heavy rains in Sri Lanka. In this, many provinces of the country were severely damaged. The Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre has reported that more than 400 people have died and more than 366 are missing due to the rain and floods. Similarly, thousands of people have lost their homes and belongings and are left destitute.

In this situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that the Tamil Nadu government would provide relief assistance to the people affected by Cyclone ‘Tidwa’ in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off a total of 950 metric tons of relief goods, including 650 metric tons from Chennai Port and 300 metric tons from Thoothukudi Port, to Sri Lanka through ships belonging to the Indian Navy.