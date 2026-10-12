'9,000 Cops To Be Recruited': Suvendu Says Bengal To Surpass Uttar Pradesh In Police Strength In Two Years
Suvendu Adhikari says Uttar Pradesh has 200 police personnel against national average of 155 per 1,00,000 people while Bengal has the lowest of 105 personnel.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that around 4,000 police personnel will be appointed by December, with a notification being issued in November for recruiting a total of 9,000 cops.
"I promise you that West Bengal will surpass Uttar Pradesh in police strength. Within two years, Bengal will have a larger police force than Uttar Pradesh," Adhikari announced at Netaji Indoor Stadium.
On the occasion, he handed over appointment letters to over 11,000 newly recruited police personnel, saying the recruitment was made after overcoming the legal complications created by the previous government. The current administration resolved the OBC quota impasse by convening a special session of the Legislative Assembly, he said.
He said that the state Home Secretary had flown to Delhi on a special flight at night to expedite the recruitment process. "I give you my word. This government will remain in power for another four and a half years. In this period, there won't be the slightest error and recruitment will be conducted strictly according to the rules. Trust me, believe me."
Criticising the practice of running police stations using civic volunteers, he said that the national average is 155 police personnel per 1,00,000 people. In Uttar Pradesh, the figure is 200, whereas in West Bengal, it is the lowest at just 105.
To address this shortfall, the Police Recruitment Board would be issue a notification in the last week of November for recruitment of 9,000 police personnel. This apart, recruitment of 4,000 constables for the Kolkata Police will be completed by December. The process of recruiting 650 clerks and 1,131 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) through the Public Service Commission (PSC) will also be expedited.
Addressing the concerns over pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and other benefits for police personnel, the Chief Minister stated that the long-pending 20 percent DA arrears for existing police personnel have been cleared and they will receive DA at a rate of 38 percent before the Puja festivities.
The police personnel will also receive their salaries in advance on October 15, he added.
Furthermore, 20,000 raincoats, umbrellas, and pairs of gumboots have been arranged for on-duty police personnel using funds from HIDCO and NKDA. The ration allowance for personnel has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.
He also announced the formation of a committee, led by senior IAS officer Navin Prakash, to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.
Calling for a corruption-free administration, he told the newly recruited police personnel to "work with the mindset that the nation comes first. Drive out illegal infiltrators. Stay away from all illegal activities."
He also announced special training to enhance the efficiency of the police force, keeping the state's geographical location in mind. In the near future, state police personnel will be sent for training to the Lachit Borphukan Police Training Institute in Assam and the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat, he said.
Referring to the borders shared with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and China, the Chief Minister stated, "It is not just the Army or the BSF that will fight; you (police personnel), too, must fight if the need arises."
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