ETV Bharat / state

'9,000 Cops To Be Recruited': Suvendu Says Bengal To Surpass Uttar Pradesh In Police Strength In Two Years

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that around 4,000 police personnel will be appointed by December, with a notification being issued in November for recruiting a total of 9,000 cops.

"I promise you that West Bengal will surpass Uttar Pradesh in police strength. Within two years, Bengal will have a larger police force than Uttar Pradesh," Adhikari announced at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

On the occasion, he handed over appointment letters to over 11,000 newly recruited police personnel, saying the recruitment was made after overcoming the legal complications created by the previous government. The current administration resolved the OBC quota impasse by convening a special session of the Legislative Assembly, he said.

He said that the state Home Secretary had flown to Delhi on a special flight at night to expedite the recruitment process. "I give you my word. This government will remain in power for another four and a half years. In this period, there won't be the slightest error and recruitment will be conducted strictly according to the rules. Trust me, believe me."

Criticising the practice of running police stations using civic volunteers, he said that the national average is 155 police personnel per 1,00,000 people. In Uttar Pradesh, the figure is 200, whereas in West Bengal, it is the lowest at just 105.

To address this shortfall, the Police Recruitment Board would be issue a notification in the last week of November for recruitment of 9,000 police personnel. This apart, recruitment of 4,000 constables for the Kolkata Police will be completed by December. The process of recruiting 650 clerks and 1,131 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) through the Public Service Commission (PSC) will also be expedited.

Addressing the concerns over pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and other benefits for police personnel, the Chief Minister stated that the long-pending 20 percent ​​DA arrears for existing police personnel have been cleared and they will receive DA at a rate of 38 percent before the Puja festivities.