90-Year-Old Doctor Who Charged Rs 20 For Treatment Passes Away

A native of Arumuganeri near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, Dr. Ponnaiya had been running a clinic in the town’s main bazaar for nearly 45 years.

'People's doctor' in TN who charged Merely Rs 20 passes away
Dr. Ponnaiya began his clinic in Arumuganeri while serving in a government hospital. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 12, 2026 at 7:27 PM IST

Thoothukudi: Doctor Ponnaiya, a 90-year-old physician known for providing affordable medical care to the poor near Tiruchendur, passed away due to age-related illness.

A native of Arumuganeri near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, Dr Ponnaiya had been running a clinic in the town’s main bazaar for nearly 45 years. He was widely respected for charging a nominal fee and ensuring quality treatment for underprivileged patients.

Dr Ponnaiya began his clinic in Arumuganeri while serving in a government hospital. At the start of his practice, he charged only Rs 10 per consultation. His guiding principle was “best treatment at low cost”, which earned him immense goodwill and respect among people in and around Arumuganeri. Poor and middle-class families mostly turned to him for medical care.

Due to his government service, Dr Ponnaiya was transferred to various locations over the years. However, whenever he returned to his hometown, he continued to treat patients. Even after retiring from government service, he devoted the past 30 years entirely to serving patients at his private clinic.

Until just a week ago, he continued to see patients and charged only Rs 20 per consultation. He passed away in Thiruvananthapuram following a brief illness.

As news of his demise spread, residents of Arumuganeri gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects. His body was kept at his clinic to allow the public to offer tributes. Following the public homage, Dr Ponnaiya’s body was taken by ambulance to his hometown of Tirunelveli for the final rites.

Locals expressed condolences to his family, saying they had regarded him as one of their own. Many also appealed for his clinic to continue functioning.

