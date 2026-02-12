ETV Bharat / state

90-Year-Old Doctor Who Charged Rs 20 For Treatment Passes Away

Thoothukudi: Doctor Ponnaiya, a 90-year-old physician known for providing affordable medical care to the poor near Tiruchendur, passed away due to age-related illness.

A native of Arumuganeri near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, Dr Ponnaiya had been running a clinic in the town’s main bazaar for nearly 45 years. He was widely respected for charging a nominal fee and ensuring quality treatment for underprivileged patients.

Dr Ponnaiya began his clinic in Arumuganeri while serving in a government hospital. At the start of his practice, he charged only Rs 10 per consultation. His guiding principle was “best treatment at low cost”, which earned him immense goodwill and respect among people in and around Arumuganeri. Poor and middle-class families mostly turned to him for medical care.

Due to his government service, Dr Ponnaiya was transferred to various locations over the years. However, whenever he returned to his hometown, he continued to treat patients. Even after retiring from government service, he devoted the past 30 years entirely to serving patients at his private clinic.