90% Voter Mapping Completed Ahead Of SIR In Odisha: CEO
Out of the remaining 10 per cent, at least 8 per cent is expected to be corrected soon, said CEO RS Gopalan.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Around 90 per cent of the revision of the voter list has already been completed across Odisha, said the state's Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan.
He said, out of the remaining 10 per cent, at least 8 per cent is expected to be corrected soon, while officials are making efforts to achieve 100 percent revision of the electoral rolls. Mapping has been intensified before the SIR process starts from April 1. The identity, continuity and authenticity of voters are being verified by mapping the voter list of 2025 with that of 2002, the CEO said.
"So far, around 90 per cent of the mapping has been completed. There is some problem in mapping around 10 per cent of the voters. This problem is especially prominent in urban areas. Similarly, more than 4 lakh voters have been identified as having voter ID cards in many places," Gopalan said.
He said the special revision of voter list is being carried out by the Election Commission to make the voter list more accurate and transparent. "In this, the identity, continuity and authenticity of the voters will be verified by mapping the voter list of 2025 with the voter roll of 2002. Along with this, duplicate names or names that cannot be verified will be excluded from the list," he said.
Gopalan said problems in mapping are prominent in urban areas like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Puri as people from different parts of the country and the state reside in the cities.
The CEO said 100 per cent mapping has been completed in most of the rural areas of the state. "It is possible that the details of about 2 per cent of voters may not be available," he said, adding once the mapping of 95 per cent of voters is completed, it will be easier to move forward with the SIR process.
Gopalan said those whose names are not mentioned in the 2002 voter list should give their complete details to the BLO for mapping. "Voters do not need to give any of their documents to anyone during mapping. They can search for voter details by scanning the QR code through the ECINET mobile app. Voter list related services are also available through the Voter Service Portal and CEO website. If their name is in the 2025 roll, there is no need to produce Aadhaar card," he said.
The CEO said those who have not been mapped will get a notice when the SIR process starts. "We will ask them to produce any of the 11 documents.." he said.
