90% Voter Mapping Completed Ahead Of SIR In Odisha: CEO

Bhubaneswar: Around 90 per cent of the revision of the voter list has already been completed across Odisha, said the state's Chief Electoral Officer RS Gopalan.

He said, out of the remaining 10 per cent, at least 8 per cent is expected to be corrected soon, while officials are making efforts to achieve 100 percent revision of the electoral rolls. Mapping has been intensified before the SIR process starts from April 1. The identity, continuity and authenticity of voters are being verified by mapping the voter list of 2025 with that of 2002, the CEO said.

"So far, around 90 per cent of the mapping has been completed. There is some problem in mapping around 10 per cent of the voters. This problem is especially prominent in urban areas. Similarly, more than 4 lakh voters have been identified as having voter ID cards in many places," Gopalan said.

He said the special revision of voter list is being carried out by the Election Commission to make the voter list more accurate and transparent. "In this, the identity, continuity and authenticity of the voters will be verified by mapping the voter list of 2025 with the voter roll of 2002. Along with this, duplicate names or names that cannot be verified will be excluded from the list," he said.