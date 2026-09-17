ETV Bharat / state

90 Candidates Paid Total Rs 67 lakh To Abhishek Banerjee's PA To Secure Govt Jobs, Fresh FIR Filed

Kolkata: A fresh FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant Sumit Roy for allegedly running a job-for-money scam. Sumit was arrested by the CID last week in the alleged Salboni land-grab case.

Based on a written complaint lodged against Sumit at Garbeta police station in Paschim Medinipur, police have registered an FIR and begun speaking with several job seekers, who had been allegedly duped by him.

Earlier, a similar complaint was lodged against Sumit at Debra police station. Police are examining whether there is any link between the two complaints and if the money was collected from job aspirants using the same modus operandi.

A senior police official of Paschim Medinipur said, "We have received the complaint, and an FIR has been registered. Statements from everyone will be recorded, and Sumit Roy will also be interrogated."

According to police sources, allegations indicate that a total of Rs 22 lakh was collected from a group of 90 job seekers in the first phase. Subsequently, claiming that the recruitment process was progressing, another Rs 32 lakh was allegedly collected from them in the second phase. Later, another Rs 13 lakh was reportedly collected after the candidates underwent medical examinations. In total, around Rs 67 lakh was allegedly collected over three phases.