90 Candidates Paid Total Rs 67 lakh To Abhishek Banerjee's PA To Secure Govt Jobs, Fresh FIR Filed
Paschim Medinipur Police said Sumit Roy will be interrogated and the statements of the duped job seekers will also be recorded.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST|
Updated : September 17, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Kolkata: A fresh FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant Sumit Roy for allegedly running a job-for-money scam. Sumit was arrested by the CID last week in the alleged Salboni land-grab case.
Based on a written complaint lodged against Sumit at Garbeta police station in Paschim Medinipur, police have registered an FIR and begun speaking with several job seekers, who had been allegedly duped by him.
Earlier, a similar complaint was lodged against Sumit at Debra police station. Police are examining whether there is any link between the two complaints and if the money was collected from job aspirants using the same modus operandi.
A senior police official of Paschim Medinipur said, "We have received the complaint, and an FIR has been registered. Statements from everyone will be recorded, and Sumit Roy will also be interrogated."
According to police sources, allegations indicate that a total of Rs 22 lakh was collected from a group of 90 job seekers in the first phase. Subsequently, claiming that the recruitment process was progressing, another Rs 32 lakh was allegedly collected from them in the second phase. Later, another Rs 13 lakh was reportedly collected after the candidates underwent medical examinations. In total, around Rs 67 lakh was allegedly collected over three phases.
Complainants informed police that Sumit used to meet them individually at a café on Lake Road in Kolkata and discussed various matters related to the employment. To gain their trust regarding job prospects, multiple documents and tests were reportedly arranged as part of the recruitment process.
It has also come to light that each of the 90 job seekers was given an OMR sheet, instructed to fill out as per specific guidelines and submit it to Sumit. Investigators are currently examining whether the candidates were led to believe that this procedure was part of the actual recruitment examination or not.
Some job seekers subsequently underwent medical examinations and allegedly asked to make further payments with the assurance that they were one step closer to securing the job, police said.
Investigators are currently examining how the entire process was conducted. They are looking into the source of the OMR sheets, how they were distributed to job aspirants, and the details regarding where and by whom the medical examinations were administered. Additionally, they are gathering information on whether the money collected from the aspirants was transacted in cash or through banking channels.
They intend to speak to the job aspirants individually to document details such as the amount paid, the timing of the payments, the meeting locations, and the specific nature of the jobs promised. Furthermore, documents related to the OMR sheets and medical examinations may also be collected.
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