ETV Bharat / state

9-Yr-Old Killed For Refusing To Bring Water To Mix With Liquor In UP's Kasganj; Accused Held: Police

Kasganj: A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a nine-year-old boy dead after he refused to bring water for mixing with alcohol during a naming ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in Yakutganj village within the Sahawar police station limits. The victim, Yashpal alias Yash, was attending a naming ceremony at his house.

According to the boy's uncle, Anuj, relatives and villagers had gathered for the function when Dhanesh Yadav, son of Sukhveer Yadav and a relative of the victim's father, Jasveer Gola, allegedly asked the child to fetch water while he was consuming alcohol.

When the boy refused, the accused, allegedly in an inebriated state, lost his temper and shot him in the stomach, police said. Panic broke out at the ceremony following the incident. The injured child was first taken to the district hospital in Kasganj and later, referred to Aligarh due to his critical condition. He succumbed to the injuries during treatment on Saturday, officials said.