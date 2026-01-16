9-Year-Old Girl Injured In Dog Attack In UP's Ballia
The incident occurred when the nine-year-old was clicking photographs of the dog on a mobile phone when the dog suddenly pounced on her.
Ballia: A nine-year-old girl was injured after being attacked by her neighbour's dog in the Bairia area, a health department official here said on Friday. Medical Officer at the Community Health Centre (CHC) Sonbarsa, Dr Ashish Srivastava, said the incident occurred on Thursday morning when Pratiksha, a resident of Wajidpur village, was attacked by her neighbour's German Shepherd.
The Class 5 student was clicking photographs of the dog on a mobile phone when it suddenly pounced on her. She sustained facial injuries in the attack and had to undergo multiple stitches, Srivastava said. CHC Superintendent Dr Rajesh Saroj said incidents of dog and monkey attacks have increased in the area, with around 10 to 12 patients regularly reporting for treatment.
Bairia Sub-Divisional Magistrate Alok Pratap Singh said a strategy is being formulated in coordination with the gram panchayat, nagar panchayat, forest department and animal husbandry department to address the issue.
The Supreme Court had recently observed that for every dog bite and every death or injury caused to a child, an adult, or an old feeble person, it is likely to fix heavy compensation, which would be paid by the respective state government. After the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria, the bench orally observed that for 75 years nothing was done by the states to address the menace of stray dogs.
