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9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Collapsing Inside Classroom At Delhi School

Police said that the circumstances leading to her collapse are yet to be ascertained, adding that no conclusion has been drawn so far

GIRL COLLAPSE IN CLASS
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By PTI

Published : November 4, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl studying in class 3 at a school in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar died after suddenly collapsing inside her classroom on Wednesday morning, with CCTV footage capturing the incident, police said.

Police received a PCR call around 9:52 am, following which an investigation was initiated. According to the police, the girl was taken to a private hospital in Nirman Vihar, where doctors declared her brought dead.

"During the preliminary investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the classroom, which showed the girl suddenly collapsing while inside the class," an officer said.

The circumstances leading to her collapse are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that no conclusion has been drawn so far regarding the cause of death. The statements from the girl's parents and the relevant school authorities will be recorded as part of the investigation.

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9 YEAR OLD DIES
DELHI SCHOOL GIRL DEATH
SCHOOL GIRL COLLAPSE IN CLASSROOM
DELHI SCHOOL
GIRL COLLAPSE IN CLASS

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