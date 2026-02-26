ETV Bharat / state

9-Year-Old Girl Collapses, Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest At School in Nagaur

Officials said that Divya, daughter of Rajendra Bapediya, was a Class 5 student at Gotan International School. She had reached school around 7 AM as usual. According to school authorities, she suddenly collapsed while playing before the morning prayer assembly. Teachers immediately rushed to her help and took her to the Government Community Health Centre in Gotan.

Nagaur: A nine-year-old girl died after suddenly fainting inside her school campus in Gotan town of Nagaur district in Rajasthan on Monday morning. The incident took place around 7.48 AM on February 23, creating panic among students and teachers.

Dr Sukhram Berwal, in charge of Gotan CSC, said that the child was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state and was declared dead on arrival. Preliminary findings suggest cardiac arrest as the possible cause of death. He added that the girl had no known medical history, and her family also confirmed that there were no past health records.

School Director Ram Kunwar Ola said tha family was informed immediately after the incident. Despite efforts to save her, doctors could not revive the child. The family declined to allow a post-mortem examination, making it difficult to confirm the exact cause of death. After completing the necessary formalities, the body was handed over to the family.

Villagers said that the family suffered another tragedy four months ago when Divya's 16-year-old brother, Abhishek, also died suddenly.