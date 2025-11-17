Boy Dies Of Illness, Family Alleges Neighbours Prevented Ambulance From Reaching Him On Time In Rajasthan's Barmer
The family of Kamlesh said had the neighbours not blocked the road to the hospital, he could have been saved.
Barmer: The family of a nine-year-old boy who died of illness at Garal village in Barmer district on Sunday alleged that their neighbours blocked the road preventing the ambulance from reaching the hospital on time resulting in his death.
Following the incident, the family took the child's body to the district collectorate and protested. Kotwali police station personnel persuaded the family and had the boy's body placed in the mortuary. Upon receiving information, Tehsildar Hukumchand and DSP Ramesh Kumar Sharma reached the hospital mortuary and spoke with the deceased's family, assuring them of appropriate action.
According to Gordharamram, his nephew Kapil alias Kamlesh had a fever. When Kamlesh's health deteriorated on Sunday morning, the family called an ambulance to take him to the hospital, but the neighbors blocked the road. Gordharamram explained that his home is two km from the road. "I requested the neighbors to clear the road, but they refused," he alleged.
Gordharamram said the family somehow managed to bring Kamlesh to the road on foot and then took him to Barmer Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The family alleged that if they had reached the hospital on time, the child's life might have been saved. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and questioned the deceased's family members. The body was later sent to mortuary for a postmortem.
The deceased's mother said that the administration had previously opened the road for traffic, but despite this, the neighbors again blocked it with an iron grill. Enraged by this incident, the family is demanding appropriate action from the administration.
Hukumchand stated that the child died due to illness. He added that a complaint had been received about the road being blocked earlier, and the matter is being investigated.
