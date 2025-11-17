ETV Bharat / state

Boy Dies Of Illness, Family Alleges Neighbours Prevented Ambulance From Reaching Him On Time In Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer: The family of a nine-year-old boy who died of illness at Garal village in Barmer district on Sunday alleged that their neighbours blocked the road preventing the ambulance from reaching the hospital on time resulting in his death.

Following the incident, the family took the child's body to the district collectorate and protested. Kotwali police station personnel persuaded the family and had the boy's body placed in the mortuary. Upon receiving information, Tehsildar Hukumchand and DSP Ramesh Kumar Sharma reached the hospital mortuary and spoke with the deceased's family, assuring them of appropriate action.

According to Gordharamram, his nephew Kapil alias Kamlesh had a fever. When Kamlesh's health deteriorated on Sunday morning, the family called an ambulance to take him to the hospital, but the neighbors blocked the road. Gordharamram explained that his home is two km from the road. "I requested the neighbors to clear the road, but they refused," he alleged.