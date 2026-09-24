9-Year-Old Boy Travels To Kalyan From Chhattisgarh After Being Scolded By Mother
The incident took place in the Basdei police outpost area. The boy's parents became worried when he did not return home.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Surajpur: A nine-year-old boy from Surajpur in Chhattisgarh ran away from home after being scolded by his mother for not studying. The Class 3 student reached a railway station and, after changing two to three trains, eventually boarded a train bound for Mumbai.
The incident took place in the Basdei police outpost area. The boy's parents became worried when he did not return home. After searching for him in the surrounding area and checking with his school, the family approached the police when they could not locate him.
The family filed a missing-person report at the police station and provided the police with the boy's photograph. The police and the Child Protection Department then began efforts to trace him.
According to the boy's mother, he had left home after being upset with her and told the family that he was going to stay with his father.
Police circulated the boy's photograph and continued searching for him. They later received information that a child matching his description had been spotted at Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra.
With the assistance of the Child Protection Department, the police traced and recovered the boy from Kalyan railway station. With the help of the Child Protection Commission, he was brought back to Surajpur.
The family said the boy had been missing since September 15 and was brought back to Surajpur after being traced in Mumbai.
Surajpur SDOP Abhishek Paikra said, “The child’s mother had scolded him about studying. Upset over this, he left home. He travelled to Mumbai after changing several trains. With the help of the Child Protection Department, we recovered him from Kalyan railway station. The team has safely returned to Surajpur with the child."
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