ETV Bharat / state

9-Year-Old Boy Travels To Kalyan From Chhattisgarh After Being Scolded By Mother

Surajpur: A nine-year-old boy from Surajpur in Chhattisgarh ran away from home after being scolded by his mother for not studying. The Class 3 student reached a railway station and, after changing two to three trains, eventually boarded a train bound for Mumbai.

The incident took place in the Basdei police outpost area. The boy's parents became worried when he did not return home. After searching for him in the surrounding area and checking with his school, the family approached the police when they could not locate him.

The family filed a missing-person report at the police station and provided the police with the boy's photograph. The police and the Child Protection Department then began efforts to trace him.

According to the boy's mother, he had left home after being upset with her and told the family that he was going to stay with his father.