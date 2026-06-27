Tamil Nadu: 9-Year-Old Boy Died After Terrace Thatched House Catches Fire In Kumbakonam
Kamatchi had left for work on Saturday morning, taking her younger son Gokul with her, while Ekambaram remained at home asleep.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Thanjavur: A nine-year-old boy was killed after a thatched house built on the terrace of a building caught fire while he was asleep inside in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur district, on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Auto Nagar 1st Street within the Perumpandi Panchayat limits near Kumbakonam. The thatched dwelling was occupied by Kamatchi, who lived there with her two sons, nine-year-old Ekambaram and three-year-old Gokul. Kamatchi works as a domestic helper. Her husband, Karthik, died two years ago. Ekambaram was a Class IV student at a nearby municipal school.
According to officials, Kamatchi had left for work on Saturday morning, taking her younger son Gokul with her, while Ekambaram remained at home asleep.
A fire suddenly broke out in the thatched structure and rapidly engulfed the house. Trapped inside, Ekambaram was unable to escape and died in the blaze.
On receiving information, personnel from the Kumbakonam Taluk Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Kumbakonam Government District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Vinoth visited the scene, consoled the bereaved family and assured Kamatchi that the government would extend all necessary assistance.
During the visit, the minister also reprimanded fire and police officials after local residents complained that emergency responders had reached the spot late.
Later, Thanjavur District Superintendent of Police Sundaravadanam, Revenue Divisional Officer Thirumalai and Kumbakonam Deputy Superintendent of Police Sharmila also visited the scene.
The tragedy has revived memories of the devastating Kumbakonam school fire of July 16, 2004, in which 94 children lost their lives after a blaze engulfed the Sri Krishna Primary School.
Following that disaster, the Tamil Nadu government prohibited thatched roofing in schools. In 2019, it also banned the construction of temporary structures made of thatch, tin sheets or similar combustible materials on the terraces of apartment buildings and individual houses.
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