ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 9-Year-Old Boy Died After Terrace Thatched House Catches Fire In Kumbakonam

Thanjavur: A nine-year-old boy was killed after a thatched house built on the terrace of a building caught fire while he was asleep inside in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur district, on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Auto Nagar 1st Street within the Perumpandi Panchayat limits near Kumbakonam. The thatched dwelling was occupied by Kamatchi, who lived there with her two sons, nine-year-old Ekambaram and three-year-old Gokul. Kamatchi works as a domestic helper. Her husband, Karthik, died two years ago. Ekambaram was a Class IV student at a nearby municipal school.

According to officials, Kamatchi had left for work on Saturday morning, taking her younger son Gokul with her, while Ekambaram remained at home asleep.

A fire suddenly broke out in the thatched structure and rapidly engulfed the house. Trapped inside, Ekambaram was unable to escape and died in the blaze.

On receiving information, personnel from the Kumbakonam Taluk Police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Kumbakonam Government District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.