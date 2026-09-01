ETV Bharat / state

9-Year-Old Boy Chasing Kite Falls Into 400-Foot Borewell, Gets Stuck At 50 Feet, Rescued After 5 Hours In Rajasthan’s Alwar

Alwar: In an anxious rescue operation that lasted five hours, a nine-year-old boy was pulled out alive after being trapped at 50 feet in a nearly 400-foot borewell in Butoli village in the Laxmangarh area of Alwar district in Rajasthan, officials said early Tuesday.

According to Hansraj, a villager, Bhanu Gurjar was chasing kites with other boys when he slipped into an open borewell in the field, and he fell inside on Monday evening. The borewell was reportedly around 400 feet deep, while the child became trapped at a depth of approximately 40–50 feet.

The boy was brought out safely at around 11 p.m. and was reportedly conscious, healthy and able to speak. As a precaution, officials took him to a nearby hospital for a medical examination. The rescue operation was conducted under the supervision of ADGP Rupinder Singh and Commandant Revant Dan.

According to residents, Bhanu was running towards a field to retrieve a kite after it had been cut during kite flying. While running, his foot landed on a stone covering an old borewell. The stone shifted suddenly, causing the boy to fall into the borewell.

The borewell had reportedly remained unused for a long time and had been covered only with a stone. Since the field had seen little human activity for a long time, villagers were unaware of the dangerous open borewell.

Additional Superintendent of Police Priyanka Raghuvanshi said that police and administrative officials received information about the incident at around 6:30 p.m. Teams immediately reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.