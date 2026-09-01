9-Year-Old Boy Chasing Kite Falls Into 400-Foot Borewell, Gets Stuck At 50 Feet, Rescued After 5 Hours In Rajasthan’s Alwar
The boy was brought out safely at around 11 pm and was reportedly conscious, healthy and able to speak, reports Ashwini Pareek.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 8:06 AM IST
Alwar: In an anxious rescue operation that lasted five hours, a nine-year-old boy was pulled out alive after being trapped at 50 feet in a nearly 400-foot borewell in Butoli village in the Laxmangarh area of Alwar district in Rajasthan, officials said early Tuesday.
According to Hansraj, a villager, Bhanu Gurjar was chasing kites with other boys when he slipped into an open borewell in the field, and he fell inside on Monday evening. The borewell was reportedly around 400 feet deep, while the child became trapped at a depth of approximately 40–50 feet.
The boy was brought out safely at around 11 p.m. and was reportedly conscious, healthy and able to speak. As a precaution, officials took him to a nearby hospital for a medical examination. The rescue operation was conducted under the supervision of ADGP Rupinder Singh and Commandant Revant Dan.
According to residents, Bhanu was running towards a field to retrieve a kite after it had been cut during kite flying. While running, his foot landed on a stone covering an old borewell. The stone shifted suddenly, causing the boy to fall into the borewell.
The borewell had reportedly remained unused for a long time and had been covered only with a stone. Since the field had seen little human activity for a long time, villagers were unaware of the dangerous open borewell.
Additional Superintendent of Police Priyanka Raghuvanshi said that police and administrative officials received information about the incident at around 6:30 p.m. Teams immediately reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.
Apart from Raghuvanshi, District Collector Dr Artika Shukla, SDM Manisha Resham, Tehsildar Manish Kumar Sharma, DSP Narendra Kumar and Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar, along with other officials, were present at the site.
Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) took charge of the rescue operation. Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Meena stated that two to three JCB machines were continuously excavating parallel to the borehole. A larger excavation machine was also brought in from Alwar to accelerate the rescue operation.
Around 8:15 PM, the administration lowered water into the borehole using a vessel, which the child drank. The child’s voice was heard after he drank the water, significantly boosting the rescue team’s hopes. Rescuers supplied oxygen to Bhanu inside the borewell.
After nearly five hours of intense efforts, the rescue operation finally succeeded at around 11 p.m. When Bhanu emerged safely from the borewell, cheers erupted at the site.
Rescue personnel continuously monitored his condition while working to bring him out safely. Raghuvanshi said Bhanu appeared to be in good health and was able to communicate after being rescued. “Nevertheless, he was taken to a nearby medical facility for a precautionary health check-up,” the officer added.
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