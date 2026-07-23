ETV Bharat / state

882 Students From Government Schools In Punjab Crack NEET

Ludhiana: Students from government-run schools in Punjab have performed very well in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Bains have appreciated the 882 students who have cleared this exam. The number has gone up considerably from just 80 in 2021, 437 in 2024 and 847 in 2025.

Nineteen students from poor families studying in Ludhiana Government Meritorious School have qualified the exam. One of them, Jashanpreet Kaur, told ETV Bharat, "I have secured 258 marks while the cut-off was 177. I want to become a veterinary doctor."

Another student, Khushi Pandey, said, "I have scored 358 marks. I got coaching in school, and I want to become a doctor. My father runs a sewing machine and works in a private factory."

Another student from the school, Jatin, recently passed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. His father also works as a labourer.

Lecturer Dr Amrish Sharma said, "Only students of Class XI and XII study in this school. Along with high-quality education, the school also provides free coaching for the top tests. Every year, many students from Ludhiana Government Meritorious School bring glory to the school, parents as well as Punjab."