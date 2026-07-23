882 Students From Government Schools In Punjab Crack NEET
The number has gone up considerably from just 80 in 2021, 437 in 2024 and 847 in 2025.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Ludhiana: Students from government-run schools in Punjab have performed very well in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Bains have appreciated the 882 students who have cleared this exam. The number has gone up considerably from just 80 in 2021, 437 in 2024 and 847 in 2025.
Nineteen students from poor families studying in Ludhiana Government Meritorious School have qualified the exam. One of them, Jashanpreet Kaur, told ETV Bharat, "I have secured 258 marks while the cut-off was 177. I want to become a veterinary doctor."
Another student, Khushi Pandey, said, "I have scored 358 marks. I got coaching in school, and I want to become a doctor. My father runs a sewing machine and works in a private factory."
Another student from the school, Jatin, recently passed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. His father also works as a labourer.
Lecturer Dr Amrish Sharma said, "Only students of Class XI and XII study in this school. Along with high-quality education, the school also provides free coaching for the top tests. Every year, many students from Ludhiana Government Meritorious School bring glory to the school, parents as well as Punjab."
According to the data released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), "A total of 34858 students registered from Punjab in 2026, out of which 29351 students appeared and 15749 students qualified. Last year, 28407 students appeared and 16104 qualified.”
This year, 226 students had taken the NEET in Punjabi. Aryan Gupta from the state is amongst the toppers, having scored 715 marks out of 720.
The 17 students who scored more than 705 marks belong to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The NTA has disclosed that this year, toppers from 17 states scored 700 or more marks while 26 state toppers scored more than 690 marks. The 138 highest scorers are from 66 different cities across India, highlighting the talent pool across the country.
More than 58% of the candidates eligible for this year's NEET were girls, and their qualifying rate stood at an impressive 56.8%. This is in line with the qualifying rate among male candidates, which was 55.1%, indicating the increasing success of women in the medical entrance exam.
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