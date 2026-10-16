ETV Bharat / state

'87-Year-Old Legacy': Pune's Bengali Community Keeps Rich Durga Puja Tradition Alive

Pune: The Bengali community of Maharashtra's Pune celebrates Durga Puja with fervour and this year is no different. The 'Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad', the oldest Durga Puja committee of the city is in its 87th year.

This year, the committee has designed its pandal on Odisha’s famous Konark Sun Temple. What sets the pandal apart is its unique black-coloured idols of the deities, adorned with intricate golden artwork. Pune is home to around 7 to 8 lakh Bengalis. The community formed the 'Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad' in 1940 and has been celebrating the festival with gusto since then.

Dr Anupam Kashyapi of the committee, said the core rituals of the Bengali Navratri begin on the 'Ashwin Shuddh Panchami' (the fifth day of Navratri). "For several decades, the 'Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad' has been hosting the grand Durga Puja festival at the Congress Bhavan premises in Shivaji Nagar. The legacy began in 1928, but after a brief hiatus of a few years, it has been celebrated continuously since 1940," he said.

Women worshipping Goddess Durga at the pandal (ETV Bharat)

The festival was originally celebrated by Bengali officials working in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune, and the tradition has been preserved proudly ever since. Dr Kashyapi further said while Durga Puja is celebrated at around 17 to 18 different locations across Pune, the Congress Bhavan celebration remains the oldest, drawing massive crowds of local Puneites and visitors daily.

"The festival serves as a platform to preserve and showcase Bengali religious and cultural traditions, featuring traditional rituals and prayers throughout the festive period," he said.

Dr Kashyapi said chefs are flown in from Kolkata to prepare the authentic 'Maha Prasad' (Bhog) which is offered to the Goddess at the pandal. "Along with grand food arrangements, the organizers place special emphasis on cleanliness, hygiene, and water quality management," he said.