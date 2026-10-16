'87-Year-Old Legacy': Pune's Bengali Community Keeps Rich Durga Puja Tradition Alive
The 'Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad' has designed its pandal on the lines of Odisha's famous Konark Sun Temple.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Pune: The Bengali community of Maharashtra's Pune celebrates Durga Puja with fervour and this year is no different. The 'Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad', the oldest Durga Puja committee of the city is in its 87th year.
This year, the committee has designed its pandal on Odisha’s famous Konark Sun Temple. What sets the pandal apart is its unique black-coloured idols of the deities, adorned with intricate golden artwork. Pune is home to around 7 to 8 lakh Bengalis. The community formed the 'Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad' in 1940 and has been celebrating the festival with gusto since then.
Dr Anupam Kashyapi of the committee, said the core rituals of the Bengali Navratri begin on the 'Ashwin Shuddh Panchami' (the fifth day of Navratri). "For several decades, the 'Bangiya Sanskriti Samsad' has been hosting the grand Durga Puja festival at the Congress Bhavan premises in Shivaji Nagar. The legacy began in 1928, but after a brief hiatus of a few years, it has been celebrated continuously since 1940," he said.
The festival was originally celebrated by Bengali officials working in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Pune, and the tradition has been preserved proudly ever since. Dr Kashyapi further said while Durga Puja is celebrated at around 17 to 18 different locations across Pune, the Congress Bhavan celebration remains the oldest, drawing massive crowds of local Puneites and visitors daily.
"The festival serves as a platform to preserve and showcase Bengali religious and cultural traditions, featuring traditional rituals and prayers throughout the festive period," he said.
Dr Kashyapi said chefs are flown in from Kolkata to prepare the authentic 'Maha Prasad' (Bhog) which is offered to the Goddess at the pandal. "Along with grand food arrangements, the organizers place special emphasis on cleanliness, hygiene, and water quality management," he said.
Dr Kashyapi said as per traditional Bengali Durga Puja, a single, integrated structure is crafted where Goddess Durga stands in the centre slaying Mahishasura, surrounded by her children—Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya.
"In Bengali culture, it is believed that during these days, Maa Durga visits her maternal home (Maher), mirroring the traditional Indian custom where a married daughter returns to her parents' home during festivals. This year’s striking highlight is that all the idols have been crafted in an elegant black hue, enhanced with dazzling gold craftsmanship. While moving away from the conventional vibrant colour palette was a creative challenge, this unique experiment has been widely appreciated by devotees this year," he said.
Dr Kashyapi said artisans from Kolkata bring the idols to life. "Artisans from Kolkata work at Pune's Bhosale Nagar months ahead of Navratri to sculpt the magnificent idols. To maintain absolute authenticity, the artisans bring special clay along with them directly from the banks of the Ganga in Kolkata. This tradition of Kolkata artisans crafting the local idols has been alive for over 80 years," he said.
Since the festival requires sculpting the entire divine family within one frame rather than just a single idol, the skilled craftsmen utilize their specialized clay and heritage techniques to breathe life into these breathtakingly beautiful idols, Dr Kashyapi said.
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