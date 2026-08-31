84 Tourists From Tamil Nadu Remain Incommunicado Following Nepal Floods: Aadhav Arjuna
The minister said steps are being taken by Tamil Nadu government to contact tourists from the state and ensure they are brought back home.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Monday told the Legislative Assembly that 84 tourists from the state remain incommunicado following the devastating floods in Nepal's Bhote Koshi river on August 26.
Arjuna told the House that steps are being taken by the Tamil Nadu government to contact the tourists from the state and ensure they are brought back home safely.
“Following information that hundreds of Tamils were trapped in Nepal, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar ordered their rescue. Following this, an emergency control centre was set up at the Tamil Welfare Department and New Delhi resident commissioner's office and helpline numbers were announced. A review meeting was held on August 27, chaired by the Chief Minister where a high-level committee comprising ministers and officials was formed and ordered to go to New Delhi to carry out rescue and coordination work", he said.
Arjuna said senior bureaucrat Ashish Kumar was appointed as the special officer to coordinate the rescue operations with assistance from the Indian and Nepali governments. "On the day the floods hit Nepal, a group of ministers visited New Delhi and inspected the control rooms and held discussions with central government officials. The 21 Tamils who were safely rescued from Nepal on August 28 were brought to New Delhi. They were then brought to Chennai and sent to their native places," he said.
The Minister said, “Similarly, efforts are being made to identify and rescue Tamils who went astray or could not be contacted due to various reasons. Efforts have been intensified to carry out rescue operations in coordination with the Central Government and the Government of Nepal. The ministerial team met in person with the relatives of five tourist who could not be contacted and explained the steps being taken to rescue them".
He said, "According to information received so far, 305 people from Tamil Nadu had been to Nepal for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Of these, 220 have been confirmed safe while 84 are still uncontactable."
Arjuna said, “57 people had gone to Nepal through the Super Yatra company from Kumbakonam. Of these, 21 have been safely rescued and sent to their native places. 49 people had traveled through the Mahadev Yatra company from Chromepet, Chennai. Continuous efforts are being made through the Indian Embassy to contact them. 150 people have gone to Nepal through the Atma Yoga Centre. All of them are safe. They will be brought to New Delhi and then sent to their native places."
Speaking about those who had been to Nepal for tourism, he said, "All 39 people who had gone to Nepal for tourism are safe. Of these, three have already returned to their native places. The remaining 36 are to be brought to New Delhi. According to information received through government helplines, 10 more people had left to Nepal for tourism. One of them has returned to Tamil Nadu, and efforts are being made to bring back the remaining nine. Furthermore, information has been received about 34 Tamils who went to Nepal via various states of India".
The Minister said that those who want information about their relatives stranded in Nepal can contact the government's helpline numbers. "The efforts to rescue them are being carried out at the government's expense. So far, appropriate measures are being taken based on the information received on 2,161 calls through the government helpline numbers."
Arjuna said, "The central government is coordinating rescue operations not only with Nepal but also with Tibet and China. The central and state governments are continuously taking steps to safely rescue and bring back to Tamil Nadu the 84 people who could not be contacted."
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