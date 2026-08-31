ETV Bharat / state

84 Tourists From Tamil Nadu Remain Incommunicado Following Nepal Floods: Aadhav Arjuna

Chennai: Tamil Nadu PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Monday told the Legislative Assembly that 84 tourists from the state remain incommunicado following the devastating floods in Nepal's Bhote Koshi river on August 26.

Arjuna told the House that steps are being taken by the Tamil Nadu government to contact the tourists from the state and ensure they are brought back home safely.

“Following information that hundreds of Tamils ​​were trapped in Nepal, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar ordered their rescue. Following this, an emergency control centre was set up at the Tamil Welfare Department and New Delhi resident commissioner's office and helpline numbers were announced. A review meeting was held on August 27, chaired by the Chief Minister where a high-level committee comprising ministers and officials was formed and ordered to go to New Delhi to carry out rescue and coordination work", he said.

Arjuna said senior bureaucrat Ashish Kumar was appointed as the special officer to coordinate the rescue operations with assistance from the Indian and Nepali governments. "On the day the floods hit Nepal, a group of ministers visited New Delhi and inspected the control rooms and held discussions with central government officials. The 21 Tamils ​​who were safely rescued from Nepal on August 28 were brought to New Delhi. They were then brought to Chennai and sent to their native places," he said.

The Minister said, “Similarly, efforts are being made to identify and rescue Tamils ​​who went astray or could not be contacted due to various reasons. Efforts have been intensified to carry out rescue operations in coordination with the Central Government and the Government of Nepal. The ministerial team met in person with the relatives of five tourist who could not be contacted and explained the steps being taken to rescue them".