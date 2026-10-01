ETV Bharat / state

At 82, Kota Man Walks 50 KM Daily And Tops Walking Challenge

Kota: At an age when walking long distances can become difficult, 82-year-old Kuldeep Singh from Rajasthan's Kota is challenging conventional ideas about fitness. The resident of the Borkheda area walks more than 50 kilometres a day and currently ranks first in an online walking challenge among participants from several countries.

Singh has maintained a daily walking routine for around a year-and-a-half for 45 to 50 kilometres regularly.

Singh is currently participating in the Star Walk Challenge, where he competes with participants from countries including the US, Japan, Canada, England, Germany, France and Australia.

Singh is currently participating in the Star Walk Challenge, where he competes with participants from countries including the US, Japan, Canada, England, Germany, France and Australia. (ETV Bharat)

According to Singh, around 73 lakh people are connected to the challenge. He initially ranked 10th and decided to increase his walking distance to improve his position. He reached eighth place, followed by sixth place in May 2025 and fourth place in January 2026. His ranking continued to improve, and he has now reached the first position.

Singh's grandson, Khushpreet Singh Brar, said the 82-year-old began focusing more on physical activity around 15 years ago after doctors detected a gallbladder stone.

Someone advised Singh to practise pranayama. He became so involved in the practice that he would spend several hours doing it. Later, while dropping his grandson at school, he began taking morning walks in a nearby garden for three to four rounds.

He gradually increased his walking and continued the routine. Brar said Singh did not require surgery for the gallstone and that doctors were surprised by his condition.