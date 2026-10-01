At 82, Kota Man Walks 50 KM Daily And Tops Walking Challenge
Kuldeep Singh has maintained a daily walking routine for around a year-and-a-half, covering between 45 and 50 kilometres regularly
Published : October 1, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kota: At an age when walking long distances can become difficult, 82-year-old Kuldeep Singh from Rajasthan's Kota is challenging conventional ideas about fitness. The resident of the Borkheda area walks more than 50 kilometres a day and currently ranks first in an online walking challenge among participants from several countries.
Singh has maintained a daily walking routine for around a year-and-a-half for 45 to 50 kilometres regularly.
Singh is currently participating in the Star Walk Challenge, where he competes with participants from countries including the US, Japan, Canada, England, Germany, France and Australia.
According to Singh, around 73 lakh people are connected to the challenge. He initially ranked 10th and decided to increase his walking distance to improve his position. He reached eighth place, followed by sixth place in May 2025 and fourth place in January 2026. His ranking continued to improve, and he has now reached the first position.
Singh's grandson, Khushpreet Singh Brar, said the 82-year-old began focusing more on physical activity around 15 years ago after doctors detected a gallbladder stone.
Someone advised Singh to practise pranayama. He became so involved in the practice that he would spend several hours doing it. Later, while dropping his grandson at school, he began taking morning walks in a nearby garden for three to four rounds.
He gradually increased his walking and continued the routine. Brar said Singh did not require surgery for the gallstone and that doctors were surprised by his condition.
Singh said he normally walks nearly 30 kilometres a day. However, since taking up the Star Walk challenge, he has increased the distance to more than 50 kilometres a day.
He has also been working out at a gym for several years. However, lately he has been focusing on walking. Singh also used to cycle for 11 hours and 35 minutes.
Singh believes that young people often struggle to find time for exercise because of work and other responsibilities. "I have no work now, and I am 82. My son and grandson take care of the farming, so I can devote most of my time to fitness," he said.
He added that even people with busy schedules should try to set aside some time for physical activity.
Singh said his regular diet consists of two chapatis in the morning and two in the evening, along with dry fruits and other fruits. He prefers multigrain flour and bajra rotis and generally eats seasonal vegetables and pulses. He also consumes buttermilk and milk.
Since he is currently walking more than 50 kilometres every day, he said he has increased his intake of protein shakes, fruits and dry fruits.
Singh begins his day early, usually waking between 2 am and 3 am. After completing his morning routine and offering prayers, he leaves for his walk.
He walks during the morning and returns home around 10 am. After lunch and rest, he resumes walking around 5 pm and continues until about 10 pm.
Because of the ongoing competition, he has increased his walking time to 12 to 13 hours a day.
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