ETV Bharat / state

81 Acres Land Restored To Lord Jagannath After Nearly 100 Years In Odisha's Puri

Cuttack : Around 81 acres of land recorded in the name of Lord Jagannath was restored to the deity after nearly 100 years at Samangara mauza (revenue village) in Odisha’s Puri district, on Saturday.

Satyabrata Sahu, a member of the Board of Revenue, has issued directives to amend the land ownership records to reflect the name of Lord Jagannath. The estimated market value of the land is around Rs 1,060 crore.

Following the Board of Revenue's directive, the Puri tehsildar has initiated administrative measures to amend the land records and ensure the protection of the property. The land, located in the Samangara mauza within Puri Municipal Corporation area, is situated near Shri Jagannath Medical College.

Proximity to the Puri-Konark Marine Drive makes the area highly significant in terms of tourism, connectivity, and infrastructure development. With an estimated market value of Rs 3,000 per square foot, the total value of this land is projected to be approximately Rs 1,060 crore. At the core of the issue lies the history of the Lord’s historic 'Sateisha Hajari Mahal' (a specific land endowment) and the traditional 'Kala Bethia Seva' (a form of service rendered to the deity).

According to the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration, the land in Samangara mauza was originally the property of the Lord. However, certain servitors (sevayats) were granted the right to possess and use the lands in exchange for performing specific 'seva' (rituals-known as 'kala bethia'—during Ratha Yatra.

In other words, the right to the land was intrinsically linked to the performance of the services. However, the Temple Administration has argued that the arrangement did not confer absolute or unfettered ownership of the land upon the servitors. Nevertheless, during the 'Sabik Bandobasta' (original land settlement) of 1927, the lands were recorded under the 'Sthitiban' (permanent/tenancy) category.

Subsequently, various parties laid claim to ownership of the land, citing an auction sale from 1939 and an unregistered lease deed from 1942. Furthermore, in the subsequent 'Hal Bandobasta' (current/latest land settlement), the land was recorded in their names.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had filed two Settlement Revision Petitions cases challenging the record. Sahu delivered the significant verdict after adjudicating SRP Case Nos 101/2023 and 102/2023. During the proceedings, the Temple Administration presented the official 'Swatwalipi' (Record of Rights) of the Shree Jagannath Temple, along with historical documents pertaining to the 'Kala Bethia' service.