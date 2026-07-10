Rajasthan: 80-Year-Old Man Found Bound, Murdered Inside Alwar Home; Rs 2 Lakh Missing
Police registered a murder and robbery case after an elderly currency trader was found dead with nearly Rs 2 lakh missing from home.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST|
Updated : July 10, 2026 at 1:01 PM IST
Alwar: An 80-year-old man was found brutally murdered inside his residence in Alwar's Khadana locality in Rajasthan on Thursday night, with his hands, legs and body tied with ropes, in a case that police are investigating as both murder and robbery.
The victim has been identified as Dinesh Chand Agrawal, a resident of Khadana Mohalla under the Kotwali police station limits. According to police, nearly Rs 2 lakh in cash kept at the house is also suspected to be missing.
The crime came to light when the victim's family visited his house after he failed to arrive for dinner as he did every day. His son, Vikas Agrawal, said he first tried calling his father, but the phone was switched off.
Concerned, he went to the house along with his daughter. Finding the main door locked from inside, they somehow entered the house and found the elderly man lying motionless on the bed with his hands, legs and body tied.
The family also found household items scattered across the room, raising suspicion that the house had been ransacked before the accused fled.
Robbery Angle Under Investigation
According to police, Dinesh Chand Agrawal was engaged in a currency exchange business involving damaged and old currency notes. Family members told investigators that around Rs 2 lakh, allegedly kept at the house, was missing after the incident.
The victim's son alleged that unidentified assailants may have entered the house through the roof before carrying out the crime and escaping. Police have registered a case under charges of murder and robbery and are investigating all possible angles.
Police, FSL Teams Collect Evidence
Following the incident, Kotwali police reached the spot and secured the area. The body was sent to the district hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected fingerprints and other scientific evidence from the crime scene. Senior police officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Deepak Kumar and City Circle Officer Angad Sharma, also inspected the spot.
Additional SP (City) Dr Deepak Kumar said, "Around 9 pm on Thursday, the Police Control Room and Kotwali police received information from the family about the murder of an elderly man in Khadana Mohalla. Police immediately reached the spot and began the investigation."
He added, "The deceased has been identified as 80-year-old Dinesh Chand Agrawal. The FSL team collected fingerprints and other scientific evidence from the scene. Based on the family's written complaint, a case of murder and robbery has been registered."
The officer further said, "According to the family, the victim was alone at home when the incident occurred. His hands, legs and body were found tied. Around Rs 2 lakh kept at the house is also reported missing. We are investigating the case from every possible angle."
अलवर में 80 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग श्री दिनेश चंद अग्रवाल जी की बदमाशों द्वारा घर में घुसकर हाथ-पैर और मुंह बाँधकर निर्मम हत्या की घटना पूरे प्रदेश को झकझोर देने वाली है। यह भाजपा सरकार की पूरी तरह ध्वस्त हो चुकी कानून व्यवस्था और प्रशासनिक विफलता का एक और भयावह एवं शर्मनाक प्रमाण है।… pic.twitter.com/JjZHKpl0Co— Tika Ram Jully (@TikaRamJullyINC) July 9, 2026
Opposition Targets State Government
The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, visited the bereaved family after the incident.
Speaking to reporters, he criticised the Rajasthan government over the state's law-and-order situation, alleging that rising crime in Alwar and Bharatpur reflected administrative failure. He demanded an early breakthrough in the case and the immediate arrest of those responsible.
Also Read: