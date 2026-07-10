ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 80-Year-Old Man Found Bound, Murdered Inside Alwar Home; Rs 2 Lakh Missing

Alwar: An 80-year-old man was found brutally murdered inside his residence in Alwar's Khadana locality in Rajasthan on Thursday night, with his hands, legs and body tied with ropes, in a case that police are investigating as both murder and robbery.

The victim has been identified as Dinesh Chand Agrawal, a resident of Khadana Mohalla under the Kotwali police station limits. According to police, nearly Rs 2 lakh in cash kept at the house is also suspected to be missing.

The crime came to light when the victim's family visited his house after he failed to arrive for dinner as he did every day. His son, Vikas Agrawal, said he first tried calling his father, but the phone was switched off.

80-Year-Old Man Found Bound, Murdered Inside Rajasthan's Alwar Home; Rs 2 Lakh Missing (ETV Bharat)

Concerned, he went to the house along with his daughter. Finding the main door locked from inside, they somehow entered the house and found the elderly man lying motionless on the bed with his hands, legs and body tied.

The family also found household items scattered across the room, raising suspicion that the house had been ransacked before the accused fled.

Robbery Angle Under Investigation

According to police, Dinesh Chand Agrawal was engaged in a currency exchange business involving damaged and old currency notes. Family members told investigators that around Rs 2 lakh, allegedly kept at the house, was missing after the incident.

The victim's son alleged that unidentified assailants may have entered the house through the roof before carrying out the crime and escaping. Police have registered a case under charges of murder and robbery and are investigating all possible angles.