ETV Bharat / state

80 Sheep And Goat Die Of Mysterious Disease In Gujarat's Amreli

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Amreli: The death of 80 sheep and goats in the last few days has led to widespread panic among livestock owners in Vadia of Gujarat's Amreli district. According to sarpanch Manish Dholaria, the sheep and goat displayed symptoms of fever, weakness, difficulty in breathing and were unable to eat and drink. Reports said as many as 80 sheep and goat have died in Vadia town so far. "I received a call from a livestock farmer on Friday night, and went to meet him. He told me that his animals were dying. So far, 80 sheep and goats have died in the taluka. I immediately informed the Animal Husbandry Department," said Dholaria.