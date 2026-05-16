80 Sheep And Goat Die Of Mysterious Disease In Gujarat's Amreli
The cause of the deaths has not yet been ascertained. Samples have been collected from the carcasses for testing at a laboratory.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Amreli: The death of 80 sheep and goats in the last few days has led to widespread panic among livestock owners in Vadia of Gujarat's Amreli district.
According to sarpanch Manish Dholaria, the sheep and goat displayed symptoms of fever, weakness, difficulty in breathing and were unable to eat and drink. Reports said as many as 80 sheep and goat have died in Vadia town so far.
"I received a call from a livestock farmer on Friday night, and went to meet him. He told me that his animals were dying. So far, 80 sheep and goats have died in the taluka. I immediately informed the Animal Husbandry Department," said Dholaria.
He said a team of the Animal Husbandry Department arrived in the town collected samples from the carcasses. "The animals which are sick are undergoing treatment. The exact cause of the disease will be known only after the results of the samples are received, after which medication will be sent for 1,200 goat and sheep which are sick," Dholaria said. A detailed survey of animal health has been initiated, and necessary guidelines are being issued to prevent the spread of the disease, he said.
"A thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the disease. Samples from approximately 1,200 animals will be collected and sent to a laboratory for testing. Only after the sample reports are received will we have clear information about the disease, based on which appropriate treatment and prevention measures will be implemented," said Harsh Dalsania, Animal Health Department Officer
Livestock owners have demanded immediate medicines, vaccinations, and health camps from the administration. They said the disease and the deaths have caused them financial distress.
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