80-Kg Crocodile Rescued From Kota Village, Carried On Bike Before Being Released Into Chambal River
The crocodile was safely rescued by Hayat Khan ‘Tiger’, transported on a motorcycle to a nearby Forest Department outpost and released into Chambal River.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Kota: A six-foot-long crocodile that strayed into a village in Rajasthan’s Kota district during the monsoon was safely rescued and transported on a motorcycle before being released into the Chambal River, leaving residents amazed.
The incident occurred in Rampuriya Dhabhai village in the Etawa area, where the reptile, weighing around 80 kg, was spotted belly-crawling on village lanes. Its presence drew crowds and made villagers call up the Forest Department.
Following the information, experienced crocodile rescuer Hayat Khan, popularly known as “Tiger”, was rushed to the spot. With the help of local residents, he safely captured the crocodile. To prevent any attack during the rescue, the team secured the reptile by taping its jaws shut and binding its legs.
After restraining the crocodile, Hayat first lifted it onto his shoulder before placing it on a motorcycle with the help of a friend. The unusual sight of the crocodile being transported on the bike attracted a lot of attention. It was taken to a nearby Forest Department outpost, from where officials directed its release into the Chambal River.
Hayat said crocodiles frequently enter residential areas during the monsoon as rising water levels in rivers force them out of their natural habitat.
“Rescuing a crocodile is extremely challenging. A single bite can crush bones from within because of the immense pressure of its jaws,” he said.
He further said this was not the first such rescue in the area. Just two days earlier, he had rescued a three-foot-long crocodile from the same village.
“The villagers had informed us that it was a small crocodile, so I went without a rescue vehicle. That’s why we had to bring it back on a motorcycle. Otherwise, we usually use a four-wheeler rescue vehicle,” he said.
Hayat has carried out several crocodile rescues over the years and been assisting the Forest Department in the Etawa region for a long time, helping safely return the reptiles to the Chambal River while simultaneously ensuring the safety of local residents.
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