ETV Bharat / state

80-Kg Crocodile Rescued From Kota Village, Carried On Bike Before Being Released Into Chambal River

80-kg Crocodile Rescued From Kota Village, Taken On Bike Before Being Released Into Chambal ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: A six-foot-long crocodile that strayed into a village in Rajasthan’s Kota district during the monsoon was safely rescued and transported on a motorcycle before being released into the Chambal River, leaving residents amazed.

The incident occurred in Rampuriya Dhabhai village in the Etawa area, where the reptile, weighing around 80 kg, was spotted belly-crawling on village lanes. Its presence drew crowds and made villagers call up the Forest Department.

Following the information, experienced crocodile rescuer Hayat Khan, popularly known as “Tiger”, was rushed to the spot. With the help of local residents, he safely captured the crocodile. To prevent any attack during the rescue, the team secured the reptile by taping its jaws shut and binding its legs.

After restraining the crocodile, Hayat first lifted it onto his shoulder before placing it on a motorcycle with the help of a friend. The unusual sight of the crocodile being transported on the bike attracted a lot of attention. It was taken to a nearby Forest Department outpost, from where officials directed its release into the Chambal River.

Hayat said crocodiles frequently enter residential areas during the monsoon as rising water levels in rivers force them out of their natural habitat.