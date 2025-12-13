80 Cows Die Of Suspected Food Poisoning In Rajkot Shelter
Veterinary teams from Rajkot, Gondal, and Kotdasangani have been called to the cow shelter to treat the affected cows. Food samples were sent for examination.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST
Rajkot: In a shocking case, 80 cows died of suspected food poisoning at Shree Ramgarbapu Gauseva Trust in Sandhvaya village of Kotdasangani taluka of Gujarat's Rajkot on Friday, for which an investigation has been launched. The shelter cares for over 400 cows.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the cows are believed to have died after consuming groundnut shells, and the possibility that the death toll might spike has prompted the administration to start treatment for 20 affected cows. Veterinary teams from areas including Rajkot, Gondal, and Kotdasangani have been called to the cow shelter to treat the affected cows.
On the other hand, legal proceedings, including post-mortem examinations, have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death. Samples of the fodder, water, and other feed given to the cows have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rajkot for testing.
District collector Om Prakash, district development officer Anandu Suresh Govind, and other senior officials visited the cow shelter and assured that proper and complete treatment would be provided to the affected cows.
On the instructions of Animal Husbandry Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, a high-level team from the Animal Husbandry Department has been rushed to the shelter. Vaghani has ordered the team to monitor the situation closely and take immediate rescue and treatment measures.
Currently, 16 expert veterinary teams are providing intensive treatment to the cows at the shelter around the clock to prevent further deaths.
Also Read