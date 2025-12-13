ETV Bharat / state

80 Cows Die Of Suspected Food Poisoning In Rajkot Shelter

Rajkot: In a shocking case, 80 cows died of suspected food poisoning at Shree Ramgarbapu Gauseva Trust in Sandhvaya village of Kotdasangani taluka of Gujarat's Rajkot on Friday, for which an investigation has been launched. The shelter cares for over 400 cows.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the cows are believed to have died after consuming groundnut shells, and the possibility that the death toll might spike has prompted the administration to start treatment for 20 affected cows. Veterinary teams from areas including Rajkot, Gondal, and Kotdasangani have been called to the cow shelter to treat the affected cows.

On the other hand, legal proceedings, including post-mortem examinations, have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death. Samples of the fodder, water, and other feed given to the cows have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rajkot for testing.