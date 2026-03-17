ETV Bharat / state

8 Years Of Friendship Ends In Brutal Murder Over Missed Calls

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that underlines how minor disputes can spiral into tragedy, an eight-year-long friendship ended in a brutal murder within just three days in Uppal. The victim, an Armed Reserve (AR) constable, was allegedly killed by his close friend over a dispute triggered by unanswered phone calls.

According to police, Parupula Sudheer Kumar, a resident of Chengicherla and working in the City Security Wing, shared a long-standing friendship with Banoth Santhosh Naik, an auto-rickshaw driver from Chilukanagar. The relationship, however, took a bitter turn after a seemingly trivial issue.

Last Friday, Sudheer had invited Santhosh to a family housewarming event. Later, when Santhosh attempted to contact him, Sudheer reportedly did not respond to his calls. This led to an argument that escalated over phone calls and WhatsApp messages, intensifying tensions between the two.

In an attempt to "settle" the matter, Santhosh asked Sudheer to meet him at a ground in Adarsh Nagar on Sunday night. Trusting his friend, Sudheer went there along with another friend, Imran Khan. However, what followed turned fatal.