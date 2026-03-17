8 Years Of Friendship Ends In Brutal Murder Over Missed Calls
The victim, an Armed Reserve constable, was allegedly killed by his close friend over a dispute triggered by unanswered phone calls.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that underlines how minor disputes can spiral into tragedy, an eight-year-long friendship ended in a brutal murder within just three days in Uppal. The victim, an Armed Reserve (AR) constable, was allegedly killed by his close friend over a dispute triggered by unanswered phone calls.
According to police, Parupula Sudheer Kumar, a resident of Chengicherla and working in the City Security Wing, shared a long-standing friendship with Banoth Santhosh Naik, an auto-rickshaw driver from Chilukanagar. The relationship, however, took a bitter turn after a seemingly trivial issue.
Last Friday, Sudheer had invited Santhosh to a family housewarming event. Later, when Santhosh attempted to contact him, Sudheer reportedly did not respond to his calls. This led to an argument that escalated over phone calls and WhatsApp messages, intensifying tensions between the two.
In an attempt to "settle" the matter, Santhosh asked Sudheer to meet him at a ground in Adarsh Nagar on Sunday night. Trusting his friend, Sudheer went there along with another friend, Imran Khan. However, what followed turned fatal.
Police said that during the confrontation, Santhosh, who had come prepared with a knife, suddenly attacked Sudheer. He stabbed him multiple times. Even as Sudheer tried to escape along with Imran, the attacker chased him down and continued the assault. Sudheer collapsed on the road and died on the spot due to severe injuries.
After committing the crime, Santhosh fled the scene along with his associate Podishetty Tarun. Acting swiftly, police tracked and arrested both accused within six hours while they were attempting to escape via Nagaram. Authorities recovered the murder weapon, two mobile phones, and a two-wheeler from their possession.
Investigations further revealed that Santhosh Naik has a criminal history, including a previous attempt-to-murder case. Police are now probing deeper into his background and possible involvement in other offences. The incident serves as a grim reminder of how unresolved anger and impulsive actions can destroy lives in moments.
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