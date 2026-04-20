ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Student Dies After Iron Pole Falls During School Activity

Udaipur: Eight-year-old student, Maharth Raj Singh, studying in Class 3 at a private school in the Goverdhan Vilas police station area, lost his life after being critically injured when an iron pole fell on him while he was playing on the school ground.

The boy was admitted in MB Hospital and succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police is investigating the matter over the negligence by the school management. The child’s body was kept in the MB Hospital mortuary.

ASI Pratap Singh said that the boy was a resident of RK Puram, Teetardi. His father, Devendra Pal, works in the property business. The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, when Maharth was playing and hung onto a handball pole. He lost his balance and the pole collapsed directly onto his head. He was severely injured and passed away around 2 p.m. during treatment in the hospital.