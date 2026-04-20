8-Year-Old Student Dies After Iron Pole Falls During School Activity
The boy was admitted to MB Hospital and succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 11:14 PM IST
Udaipur: Eight-year-old student, Maharth Raj Singh, studying in Class 3 at a private school in the Goverdhan Vilas police station area, lost his life after being critically injured when an iron pole fell on him while he was playing on the school ground.
The boy was admitted in MB Hospital and succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police is investigating the matter over the negligence by the school management. The child’s body was kept in the MB Hospital mortuary.
ASI Pratap Singh said that the boy was a resident of RK Puram, Teetardi. His father, Devendra Pal, works in the property business. The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, when Maharth was playing and hung onto a handball pole. He lost his balance and the pole collapsed directly onto his head. He was severely injured and passed away around 2 p.m. during treatment in the hospital.
Earlier this year in March similar case came into light where due to school management, the child lost his life. Recently, a boy in Chhattisgarh was denied admission for speaking in regional dialect. The discrimination and mismanagement of the schools in many states in India is a cause of concern.
In Udaipur, two more children died last week due to a mysterious illness in the Jhallara and Lasadiya regions of Rajasthan's Salumbar district. Samples of most of these children were collected at Maharana Bhupal Hospital in Udaipur and have been sent to Jaipur and Pune for testing.
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