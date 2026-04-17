ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Killed By Banned Chinese Kite String In Rajasthan’s Bikaner; Another Injured

Bikaner: Eight-year-old boy in Deshnok town of Rajasthan died on Friday. The boy was fatally injured by banned Chinese kite string (manja), officials said.

According to family members, the child, Virat, was travelling with his father on a motorcycle towards Bikaner when the incident occurred near the Deshnok flyover. The boy, who was seated in front, came into contact with the sharp Chinese manja, which slit his throat.

He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body was later handed over to the family after post-mortem. Virat’s father, Kishanlal, works as a labourer in Deshnok. Family members said the child was going with his father to purchase items for a family function.