8-Year-Old Killed By Banned Chinese Kite String In Rajasthan’s Bikaner; Another Injured
According to family members, the child, Virat, was travelling with his father on a motorcycle towards Bikaner when the incident occurred near the Deshnok flyover.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Bikaner: Eight-year-old boy in Deshnok town of Rajasthan died on Friday. The boy was fatally injured by banned Chinese kite string (manja), officials said.
According to family members, the child, Virat, was travelling with his father on a motorcycle towards Bikaner when the incident occurred near the Deshnok flyover. The boy, who was seated in front, came into contact with the sharp Chinese manja, which slit his throat.
He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body was later handed over to the family after post-mortem. Virat’s father, Kishanlal, works as a labourer in Deshnok. Family members said the child was going with his father to purchase items for a family function.
Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father and initiated an investigation. Station House Officer Suman Shekhawat said police reached the spot after receiving information, but the family had already taken the child to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Despite official bans and repeated directives by the district administration to curb the sale and storage of Chinese manja ahead of the festival, the string continues to be sold and used openly.
In a separate incident, a boy was injured after coming into contact with Chinese manja while riding his motorcycle in the city. Identified as Hitesh Vyas, he sustained deep neck injuries and fell from his bike. He was rushed to hospital for treatment.
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