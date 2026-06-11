ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Horde Of Stray Dogs In Punjab's Rupnagar

Rupnagar: An eight-year-old-girl was attacked and killed by a horde of stray dogs in the tehsil of Morinda in Rupnagar district of Punjab, police said on Thursday. The heart-wrenching incident took place around 3 pm, when there were not many people around due to the heat of the day, and it was caught on CCTV near the spot.

According to eyewitness accounts, the child, who belonged to a migrant family staying in Morinda city for the last four years in Ward Number 1, was going to the market to buy milk when a group of about six stray dogs suddenly pounced on her. The shocking CCTV footage reveals how the mob of stray dogs was attacking the screaming child.