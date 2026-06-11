8-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Horde Of Stray Dogs In Punjab's Rupnagar
The shocking CCTV footage reveals how the mob of stray dogs was attacking the screaming child.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:22 AM IST
Rupnagar: An eight-year-old-girl was attacked and killed by a horde of stray dogs in the tehsil of Morinda in Rupnagar district of Punjab, police said on Thursday. The heart-wrenching incident took place around 3 pm, when there were not many people around due to the heat of the day, and it was caught on CCTV near the spot.
According to eyewitness accounts, the child, who belonged to a migrant family staying in Morinda city for the last four years in Ward Number 1, was going to the market to buy milk when a group of about six stray dogs suddenly pounced on her. The shocking CCTV footage reveals how the mob of stray dogs was attacking the screaming child.
The critically injured girl was first taken to a nearby private hospital where she got first aid, but due to her condition being serious, she was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) located in Chandigarh, where she died of her wounds.
Furiously upset about the incident, locals claimed that several complaints had been made to the local committee as well as government authorities due to increasing threats posed by stray dogs in the area. Locals were upset with the authorities for not taking any action to protect children from stray dogs.