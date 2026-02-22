8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Swallowing Plastic Toy In Karnataka
While playing, the girl accidentally swallowed a cone-shaped plastic piece from the game, causing suffocation.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Dakshina Kannada: A tragic incident occurred in Kolya near Thokkottu, Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, where an eight-year-old girl named Tanushka lost her life after accidentally swallowing a plastic toy, police said. The incident took place on a Saturday afternoon while she was playing Ludo with her brother and sister at home.
Tanushka, the second daughter of Rajesh Gatti and Rajeshwari, belonged to a family from Madhur Kaliyathadka in Kasaragod district, Kerala. Her mother, a teacher in Ullal, had rented a house in Kolya for work convenience. On the day of the incident, the school was closed, and Tanushka was spending time with her siblings. While playing, she accidentally swallowed a cone-shaped plastic piece from the game. She started suffocating immediately.
According to police, her mother, with the help of neighbours, rushed her to a private hospital in Thokkottu. She was then moved to another hospital in Deralakatte for further treatment, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. A post-mortem examination revealed a plastic figurine lodged in her lungs. Tanushka was a class 2 student at St. Sebastian's High School in Thokkottu and was known to be a bright child. The family is deeply shocked by the sudden loss. Ullal police have registered a case regarding the incident.
In a separate incident in the same district, an 11-year-old boy named Abhish was injured when a ball-like object exploded while he was playing cricket at home in Bandaru village. The object is suspected to be an explosive left to hunt wild animals. Police are investigating the case.
