8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Swallowing Plastic Toy In Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada: A tragic incident occurred in Kolya near Thokkottu, Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, where an eight-year-old girl named Tanushka lost her life after accidentally swallowing a plastic toy, police said. The incident took place on a Saturday afternoon while she was playing Ludo with her brother and sister at home.

Tanushka, the second daughter of Rajesh Gatti and Rajeshwari, belonged to a family from Madhur Kaliyathadka in Kasaragod district, Kerala. Her mother, a teacher in Ullal, had rented a house in Kolya for work convenience. On the day of the incident, the school was closed, and Tanushka was spending time with her siblings. While playing, she accidentally swallowed a cone-shaped plastic piece from the game. She started suffocating immediately.