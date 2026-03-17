ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Dies 15 Months After Dog Bite Despite Rs 50 Lakh Treatment

Jagtial: An eight-year-old boy succumbed to illness nearly 15 months after suffering a dog bite, despite his family spending over Rs 50 lakh on treatment in a desperate attempt to save his life.

The victim, Maniteja, was the son of Srinivas and Madhavi, residents of Kotilingala village in Velgatoor Mandal. Srinivas works as a software employee in Hyderabad. The family had visited their native place in December 2024 to attend a relative's wedding when the tragedy struck.

On December 26, 2024, while playing outside with other children, Maniteja was bitten by a dog near his neck and shoulder. He was immediately taken to a hospital and administered an anti-rabies vaccination. Initially, his condition appeared stable, and the family returned home.

However, after a few days, the boy suddenly developed a fever and his health rapidly deteriorated. When admitted to a hospital, his condition worsened with severe breathing difficulties, forcing doctors to shift him to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced care.