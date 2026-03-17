8-Year-Old Dies 15 Months After Dog Bite Despite Rs 50 Lakh Treatment
Telangana boy succumbs after prolonged illness post dog bite. The family spent Rs 50 lakh, but complications proved fatal.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Jagtial: An eight-year-old boy succumbed to illness nearly 15 months after suffering a dog bite, despite his family spending over Rs 50 lakh on treatment in a desperate attempt to save his life.
The victim, Maniteja, was the son of Srinivas and Madhavi, residents of Kotilingala village in Velgatoor Mandal. Srinivas works as a software employee in Hyderabad. The family had visited their native place in December 2024 to attend a relative's wedding when the tragedy struck.
On December 26, 2024, while playing outside with other children, Maniteja was bitten by a dog near his neck and shoulder. He was immediately taken to a hospital and administered an anti-rabies vaccination. Initially, his condition appeared stable, and the family returned home.
However, after a few days, the boy suddenly developed a fever and his health rapidly deteriorated. When admitted to a hospital, his condition worsened with severe breathing difficulties, forcing doctors to shift him to a private hospital in Hyderabad for advanced care.
Doctors later informed the family that a critical nerve connecting the spinal cord to the brain had been severely affected. From then on, Maniteja remained on ventilator support, battling for life for several months.
Family members said they spent more than Rs 50 lakh on treatment, exhausting their financial resources in the hope of saving their only son. Despite prolonged medical care and continuous efforts by doctors, the child could not survive and passed away on Monday.
Locals expressed concern over stray dog attacks and stressed the need for better preventive measures and awareness regarding timely and complete treatment after dog bites.
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