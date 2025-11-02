8-Year-Old Boy With Breathing Difficulty Dies In Chhattisgarh Hospital, Pulmonary Embolism Suspected
Earlier, the boy had suffered a shoulder fracture and underwent treatment at a private hospital in Korba. He was discharged on October 25.
Korba: An eight-year-old boy died during treatment at a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Korba district but the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. An x-ray showed a coin-like object stuck in the chest but his parents had no idea about when or how he had swallowed it. On the other hand, the preliminary autopsy report ruled out presence of a coin or any other object.
Doctors suspect it to be a case of pulmonary embolism but are waiting for the final autopsy report, which will provide the complete picture about the child's medical condition that led to his death.
The incident occurred at Korba Medical College and Hospital on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. He was brought to the hospital with acute breathing problem. Seeing his critical condition, doctors immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and placed him on ventilator but he could not be saved.
The boy's father, Madan Sarathi, a resident of Dharamjaigarh area of Raigarh district, said his son had suffered a minor shoulder fracture and was admitted to a private hospital in Korba last month.
"On October 25, we were called to the hospital as my son's bandage was to be removed followed by his discharge. So, we returned to Korba and were staying at a relative's house in Godhi village. However on Friday night, his condition started to deteriorate and he complained of difficulty in breathing. Finding him going restless, we rushed him to the district hospital late that night," Sarathi said.
"The doctors told us that something like a coin was stuck in his chest. They showed us his x-ray report and we saw a locket-like object on the chest. When we and the doctors asked my son whether he had swallowed a coin or something else, he had denied. Doctors said the coin could not be removed there and advised us to take him to another hospital. Before we could take him to another hospital, he died," he added.
Following the child's death, a team of doctors conducted an autopsy but neither a coin nor any other object was found in his chest. Doctors said they are waiting for the final autopsy report to ascertain the actual cause of death. They suspect that the child suffered pulmonary embolism.
Hospital superintendent Dr Ravikant Jatwar said, "On Friday midnight, an eight-year-old child was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. He was having difficulty in breathing and a chest x-ray was done. The x-ray showed a coin-sized object was in his chest, raising possibility that he had swallowed something. The child was in a very critical condition and was given CPR before placing him on ventilator. However, he died at 3:00 am. The autopsy reveals neither a coin nor any other object in the chest. A second x-ray after the post-mortem also revealed no coin-like object. It is likely that the child died due to an embolism. The cause of death will be determined only after the final autopsy report is ready."
According to experts, pulmonary embolism is a medical condition where a blood clot blocks blood flow to an artery in the lungs. Some common symptoms are sudden shortness of breath, chest pain and coughing up blood, they said.
