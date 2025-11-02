ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Boy With Breathing Difficulty Dies In Chhattisgarh Hospital, Pulmonary Embolism Suspected

Korba: An eight-year-old boy died during treatment at a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Korba district but the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. An x-ray showed a coin-like object stuck in the chest but his parents had no idea about when or how he had swallowed it. On the other hand, the preliminary autopsy report ruled out presence of a coin or any other object.

Doctors suspect it to be a case of pulmonary embolism but are waiting for the final autopsy report, which will provide the complete picture about the child's medical condition that led to his death.

The incident occurred at Korba Medical College and Hospital on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. He was brought to the hospital with acute breathing problem. Seeing his critical condition, doctors immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and placed him on ventilator but he could not be saved.

The boy's father, Madan Sarathi, a resident of Dharamjaigarh area of ​​Raigarh district, said his son had suffered a minor shoulder fracture and was admitted to a private hospital in Korba last month.

"On October 25, we were called to the hospital as my son's bandage was to be removed followed by his discharge. So, we returned to Korba and were staying at a relative's house in Godhi village. However on Friday night, his condition started to deteriorate and he complained of difficulty in breathing. Finding him going restless, we rushed him to the district hospital late that night," Sarathi said.