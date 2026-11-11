ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Boy Struck And Killed By Army Truck After Fall From Motorcycle In Pithoragarh

Representational image. ( IANS )

Pithoragarh: An 8-year-old boy died on Wednesday when he fell off his uncle’s motorbike and was hit by an army vehicle in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

According to the police, 8-year-old Ishwar Singh went to Dharchula with his uncle, Kavindra Singh, to get a haircut. Around 11 am, they were returning home to Kalika on a motorcycle. As they reached near Phultadi, the motorcycle lost its balance, causing the 8-year-old to be thrown off and land directly onto the road.

Upon falling onto the road, the child was struck by an army truck that was passing from behind. According to eyewitnesses and the police, the fall was so severe that the child died on the spot. The police have taken custody of the child's body. Following a post-mortem examination and the completion of necessary legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family for last rites. "Further legal action will be taken once a formal complaint is received from the family," Ambi Ram Arya, the Station House Officer (SHO), said.