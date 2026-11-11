8-Year-Old Boy Struck And Killed By Army Truck After Fall From Motorcycle In Pithoragarh
Ishwar Singh met a tragic end when he went to Dharchula with his uncle, Kavindra Singh, to get a haircut.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Pithoragarh: An 8-year-old boy died on Wednesday when he fell off his uncle’s motorbike and was hit by an army vehicle in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.
According to the police, 8-year-old Ishwar Singh went to Dharchula with his uncle, Kavindra Singh, to get a haircut. Around 11 am, they were returning home to Kalika on a motorcycle. As they reached near Phultadi, the motorcycle lost its balance, causing the 8-year-old to be thrown off and land directly onto the road.
Upon falling onto the road, the child was struck by an army truck that was passing from behind. According to eyewitnesses and the police, the fall was so severe that the child died on the spot.
The police have taken custody of the child's body. Following a post-mortem examination and the completion of necessary legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family for last rites. "Further legal action will be taken once a formal complaint is received from the family," Ambi Ram Arya, the Station House Officer (SHO), said.
Locals said this accident has once again brought to the fore serious concerns regarding the dilapidated and poor condition of the Dharchula-Tawaghat National Highway. According to residents, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been working on widening the approximately 35-kilometre-long road from Vinyagaon-Baluwakot to Tawaghat for the past five years.
However, due to the sluggish pace of construction, the condition of the road has deteriorated severely in several places, including Phultadi and Gwalgaon.
Locals said the narrow width of the road makes it extremely difficult for vehicles—both large and small—to pass through. The area around Phultadi has a history of road accidents. Several such incidents have occurred in the past.
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