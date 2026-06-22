ETV Bharat / state

8 Women Fall Ill After C-Sections At Rajasthan's Jodhpur Hospital, 2 Shifted To ICU

Two women remain critical in the ICU after post-surgery health complications were reported at a Jodhpur hospital. ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: Cases of infection and deaths among women following childbirth surgeries in Rajasthan hospitals continue to raise concerns. After incidents in Kota and Bikaner, a similar case has now emerged from Paota District Hospital in Jodhpur.

Eight women who underwent Caesarean deliveries (C-sections) on June 20 suddenly developed health complications. Two of them became critically ill and were immediately shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MDM Hospital.

One woman has suffered severe kidney damage, while another has been affected in both the kidneys and liver. Following the incident, the Operation Theatre (OT) of the medical college-affiliated hospital was shut down on Sunday.

Dr B S Jodha, Principal of Dr S N Medical College, said blood samples and culture tests of all affected women have been sent for investigation. The exact cause, whether infection, medication, medical equipment, or another factor, will only be known after the reports are received. Treatment of the affected women is currently underway in the MDM Hospital ICU.

Six Diagnosed With Septicemia, Two Suffer Organ Damage

According to Paota Hospital PMO, Dr Kulbir Singh, women who underwent C-sections on June 20 developed high fever and abdominal pain within hours of surgery. Investigations revealed that six women had developed septicemia, a severe bloodstream infection, while two suffered damage to their kidneys and liver.