8 Women Fall Ill After C-Sections At Rajasthan's Jodhpur Hospital, 2 Shifted To ICU
Six women developed septicemia and two suffered organ damage after Caesarean deliveries at Jodhpur's Paota Hospital, triggering a probe.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
Jodhpur: Cases of infection and deaths among women following childbirth surgeries in Rajasthan hospitals continue to raise concerns. After incidents in Kota and Bikaner, a similar case has now emerged from Paota District Hospital in Jodhpur.
Eight women who underwent Caesarean deliveries (C-sections) on June 20 suddenly developed health complications. Two of them became critically ill and were immediately shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MDM Hospital.
One woman has suffered severe kidney damage, while another has been affected in both the kidneys and liver. Following the incident, the Operation Theatre (OT) of the medical college-affiliated hospital was shut down on Sunday.
Dr B S Jodha, Principal of Dr S N Medical College, said blood samples and culture tests of all affected women have been sent for investigation. The exact cause, whether infection, medication, medical equipment, or another factor, will only be known after the reports are received. Treatment of the affected women is currently underway in the MDM Hospital ICU.
Six Diagnosed With Septicemia, Two Suffer Organ Damage
According to Paota Hospital PMO, Dr Kulbir Singh, women who underwent C-sections on June 20 developed high fever and abdominal pain within hours of surgery. Investigations revealed that six women had developed septicemia, a severe bloodstream infection, while two suffered damage to their kidneys and liver.
As the situation worsened, the medical college administration was informed and the patients were referred for advanced treatment.
Seven Maternal Deaths Reported In Kota And Bikaner
Between May 5 and May 17 this year, five women died due to kidney failure at Kota New Medical College and JK Lon Hospital. A high-level committee submitted its report to the government, attributing the deaths to medical negligence.
In Bikaner's PBM Hospital, six women suffered kidney failure following Caesarean deliveries, and two of them later died.
Ironically, a team from Jodhpur Medical College had earlier investigated the Bikaner incident. However, concerns are now being raised over conditions in Jodhpur's own hospitals.
In 2011, several women died at Jodhpur's Ummed Hospital due to severe bleeding linked to infection after childbirth procedures. The state government later had to provide compensation to 13 affected families.
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