ETV Bharat / state

Eight-Month-Old Baby Dies As House Wall Collapses In Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, Mother Injured

An old stone wall collapsed on a house in Ahilyanagar, killing an eight-month-old baby girl and injuring her mother. ( ETV Bharat )

Ahilyanagar: An eight-month-old baby girl died and her mother was seriously injured after an old stone wall of their house collapsed in the remote tribal village of Ratanwadi in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district on Monday night.

According to reports, Ashok Zhade's family was asleep when the old stone wall on the western side of their house suddenly gave way. The falling stones and debris landed on eight-month-old Srushti Ashok Zhade, who was sleeping on the bed. Her mother, Sonali Ashok Zhade, was also trapped under the rubble and sustained serious injuries.

Hearing the family's cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The mother and daughter were pulled out of the debris and shifted to the Rural Hospital in Rajur.