Eight-Month-Old Baby Dies As House Wall Collapses In Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, Mother Injured
The mother and daughter were pulled out of the debris by the villagers and shifted to the Rural Hospital in Rajur.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Ahilyanagar: An eight-month-old baby girl died and her mother was seriously injured after an old stone wall of their house collapsed in the remote tribal village of Ratanwadi in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district on Monday night.
According to reports, Ashok Zhade's family was asleep when the old stone wall on the western side of their house suddenly gave way. The falling stones and debris landed on eight-month-old Srushti Ashok Zhade, who was sleeping on the bed. Her mother, Sonali Ashok Zhade, was also trapped under the rubble and sustained serious injuries.
Hearing the family's cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The mother and daughter were pulled out of the debris and shifted to the Rural Hospital in Rajur.
However, doctors declared Srushti dead on arrival. Sonali suffered a fractured arm and multiple injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.
Police have registered a case of accidental death at Rajur Police Station. The investigation is being conducted by Sub-Inspector Parshuram Tagad under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspector Kishor Pawar, along with other police personnel.
After learning about the incident, MLA Dr Kiran Lahamte visited the hospital to enquire about the injured woman's condition. He also met the bereaved Zhade family and discussed providing all possible assistance with the district administration.
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