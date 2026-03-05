ETV Bharat / state

8 Minors 'Drugged And Tortured' In Maharashtra Govt Hostel, Superintendent Under Scanner For Negligence

Nashik: In a shocking incident of brutality, eight minor students at a Social Welfare Department hostel in Igatpuri taluk of Maharashtra's Nashik have been allegedly drugged with sedative pills and subjected to ‘unnatural’ torture.

Igatpuri police have registered a case against the Social Welfare Department’s hostel superintendent, Dudhsagre, for failing to report the incident despite allegedly having full knowledge of the atrocities.

The victims, students of classes 5, 6, and 7, have been allegedly lured into deserted places on the hostel premises since the Diwali festival. According to police, children have been forced to consume sedative pills and cannabis-based pills, which are used on them during torture.