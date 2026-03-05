8 Minors 'Drugged And Tortured' In Maharashtra Govt Hostel, Superintendent Under Scanner For Negligence
Published : March 5, 2026 at 4:27 AM IST
Nashik: In a shocking incident of brutality, eight minor students at a Social Welfare Department hostel in Igatpuri taluk of Maharashtra's Nashik have been allegedly drugged with sedative pills and subjected to ‘unnatural’ torture.
Igatpuri police have registered a case against the Social Welfare Department’s hostel superintendent, Dudhsagre, for failing to report the incident despite allegedly having full knowledge of the atrocities.
The victims, students of classes 5, 6, and 7, have been allegedly lured into deserted places on the hostel premises since the Diwali festival. According to police, children have been forced to consume sedative pills and cannabis-based pills, which are used on them during torture.
The incident has come to light after the children shared their story with their parents, who then lodged a complaint with the Igatpuri Police. It has been found that the source of these sedative pills could be the tobacco shops, also known as 'Tapris,' and those selling along the highway, such as the Mumbai-Agra highway.
The role of the hostel administration has also come under scrutiny, as authorities found that the Superintendent, Dudhsagre, failed to report the incident in time, even though he had access to all the information. The Igatpuri police inspector, Sarika Ahirrao, said, realising the gravity of the incident, police are going take strict action against the culprits.