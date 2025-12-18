ETV Bharat / state

8 Kg Tumour Removed From Woman's Abdomen In Madhya Pradesh

Burhanpur: A team of doctors at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district successfully removed an eight kilogram tumour from the abdomen of a 57-year-old woman through a complex surgery, relieving her from severe pain.

The patient, Usha Bai, a resident of Nagjiri area, was suffering from abdominal pain for a long time and her condition had worsened over time. She was admitted at the Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College and Hospital in Khandwa, where she underwent a surgery performed on her by Dr Darpan Toke and his team on December 16.

Anesthesist Dr Shweta Shivhare safely managed the anesthesia process, allowing the operation to be completed without any complications. Post surgery, the patient's condition is reported to be stable and her health is being supervised by a team of doctors. This surgery is considered a significant achievement for the district hospital, showcasing the medical facilities and expertise available there.