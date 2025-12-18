8 Kg Tumour Removed From Woman's Abdomen In Madhya Pradesh
Doctors said the surgery was complex due to the huge size of the tumour, which had to be removed with utmost precision.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 4:04 PM IST
Burhanpur: A team of doctors at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district successfully removed an eight kilogram tumour from the abdomen of a 57-year-old woman through a complex surgery, relieving her from severe pain.
The patient, Usha Bai, a resident of Nagjiri area, was suffering from abdominal pain for a long time and her condition had worsened over time. She was admitted at the Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Government Medical College and Hospital in Khandwa, where she underwent a surgery performed on her by Dr Darpan Toke and his team on December 16.
Anesthesist Dr Shweta Shivhare safely managed the anesthesia process, allowing the operation to be completed without any complications. Post surgery, the patient's condition is reported to be stable and her health is being supervised by a team of doctors. This surgery is considered a significant achievement for the district hospital, showcasing the medical facilities and expertise available there.
CMHO Dr RK Verma and surgeon Dr Pradeep Moses congratulated the team of doctors and nurses involved in the operation.
Surgeon Dr Moses said, "Nursing Officers Nilima Nelson and Gayatri played a crucial role in this complex surgery. Along with them, Abhay Singh, Himanshu, and other hospital staff also provided full support with dedication and commitment. An excellent example of teamwork and coordination was displayed, which made this complex operation possible."
Dr Toke, in-charge of the surgery department, said, "The woman was suffering from abdominal pain for a long time. She recently got examined at the district hospital and the tumour was discovered. Our team advised surgery and her family agreed. The surgery was complex as the tumour was huge and precision was needed to remove it. I headed the operation and we successfully relieved the woman from abdominal pain and other disomforts."
Also Read