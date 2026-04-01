ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra 2026: Kedarnath Heli Services From April 21, Fares Announced

Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra 2026 in Uttarakhand is set to begin on April 19 as the portals of Yamunotri Temple and Gangotri Temple open. The doors of Kedarnath Temple will open for devotees on April 22. Helicopter services for Kedarnath will commence a day earlier, from April 21.

In preparation, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has completed the tender process for heli services. A total of eight helicopter operators have been selected to provide services to Kedarnath during this year’s pilgrimage.

Every year, helicopter services to Kedarnath operate from Guptkashi, Phata, and Sirsi. While a three-year tender had been finalised in 2022, a fresh tender process has been conducted for 2026.

According to UCADA, two operators will serve the Guptkashi–Kedarnath route, four will operate from Phata, and two from Sirsi.

Although bookings have not yet opened, devotees will be able to book tickets exclusively through the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Heli Yatra portal once the process begins. Authorities have advised against booking tickets through any other websites to avoid fraud.