Eight Arrested, Including Three Minors, After Twin Machete Attacks Leave Multiple Injured Across Tenkasi And Tirunelveli
The violence began in Nettur near Alangulam, where wedding ceremonies for two young men were underway when banners were being erected near groom's houses.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Tenkasi: A wave of violence triggered by a dispute during wedding celebrations in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district left at least eight people injured across two districts after a masked gang allegedly carried out coordinated machete attacks late into the night. Police have so far arrested eight persons, including three minors, in connection with the incidents.
The attacks, which occurred in Tenkasi and neighbouring Tirunelveli districts within hours of each other, have sparked widespread shock and renewed concern over escalating youth violence, substance abuse and caste-linked tensions in southern Tamil Nadu.
According to police, the violence began in Nettur near Alangulam in Tenkasi district, where wedding ceremonies for two young men were underway. Investigators said trouble first erupted late the previous night when banners were being erected near one of the groom's houses. A youth allegedly arrived at the location in an intoxicated condition and picked a quarrel with those present.
Village elders intervened and dispersed the situation at the time. However, police believe the dispute later escalated into a planned retaliatory attack. On the following evening, while wedding functions were in progress, a gang of eight masked youths allegedly stormed into the venue on three motorcycles armed with sickles and machetes.
Witnesses told police the attackers began indiscriminately assaulting people gathered at the function, creating panic among guests and residents.
Six people sustained serious injuries in the attack:
- Ramesh (49) of Nettur
- His son Arul Maran (23)
- Santhosh Kumar (21), son of Ganesan
- Rayappan (18), son of Gabriel
- Ramkumar (20) from Anandapuram near Ayikudi
- Madasamy (19) from Sambavar Vadakarai, who had come to perform drums for the wedding
Police said the attackers also vandalised vehicles parked along the road, damaged two-wheelers and allegedly looted a nearby shop before fleeing.
Two More Attacks In Tirunelveli
In a dramatic escalation, police said the same gang later travelled to Southupatti village near Manur in Tirunelveli district, where two more men - Abdul Rahman (35) and Mubarak (30) - were attacked with machetes. Both victims were admitted to Tirunelveli Government Hospital for treatment.
Around midnight, family members staged a road blockade on the Alangulam–Reddiarpatti Road, demanding immediate arrests and stronger police action. The protest was later withdrawn following negotiations with police officials.
Following the attacks, Tirunelveli Range DIG Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay ordered the formation of four special police teams under the supervision of Tirunelveli SP Prasanna Kumar and Tenkasi SP Ashok Kumar. Using CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs, police tracked down the suspects.
Initial investigations revealed that the attackers had travelled on motorcycles without registration plates while wearing masks to conceal their identities. During overnight operations, police arrested Isakkimuthu (19) of Nettur, along with three minors aged 16 from the Kallur area under the Suththamalli police station limits.
Later, four more suspects were arrested in subsequent raids early the next morning. Police said the accused are currently being interrogated at an undisclosed location.
Probe Possible Caste Angle
According to investigators, the violence may have originated from objections raised over a wedding banner erected near the North Bus Stop in Nettur. Police sources said the groom belonged to a Scheduled Caste community and some youths from another community allegedly objected to the banner, leading to heated arguments.
Investigators suspect the accused, allegedly under the influence of ganja and alcohol, later regrouped and carried out the attacks in retaliation. However, locals stated that the wedding banner itself reportedly contained no explicit caste references or provocative slogans.
Residents and community leaders have alleged that intoxication and escalating gang culture among youths played a major role in triggering the violence.
The incident has revived concerns about rising machete attacks and violent youth gang activity in parts of southern Tamil Nadu. Police officials acknowledged similarities with a recent incident in Nanguneri, where an intoxicated gang allegedly attacked passersby indiscriminately, resulting in two deaths.
Senior officers said strict action would be taken against all those involved in the current attacks, and additional police deployment has been made in sensitive areas to prevent further escalation. Authorities are also investigating whether the accused were involved in earlier criminal incidents in the region and whether narcotics consumption contributed to the brutality of the attacks.
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