ETV Bharat / state

Eight Arrested, Including Three Minors, After Twin Machete Attacks Leave Multiple Injured Across Tenkasi And Tirunelveli

Tenkasi: A wave of violence triggered by a dispute during wedding celebrations in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district left at least eight people injured across two districts after a masked gang allegedly carried out coordinated machete attacks late into the night. Police have so far arrested eight persons, including three minors, in connection with the incidents.

The attacks, which occurred in Tenkasi and neighbouring Tirunelveli districts within hours of each other, have sparked widespread shock and renewed concern over escalating youth violence, substance abuse and caste-linked tensions in southern Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the violence began in Nettur near Alangulam in Tenkasi district, where wedding ceremonies for two young men were underway. Investigators said trouble first erupted late the previous night when banners were being erected near one of the groom's houses. A youth allegedly arrived at the location in an intoxicated condition and picked a quarrel with those present.

Village elders intervened and dispersed the situation at the time. However, police believe the dispute later escalated into a planned retaliatory attack. On the following evening, while wedding functions were in progress, a gang of eight masked youths allegedly stormed into the venue on three motorcycles armed with sickles and machetes.

Witnesses told police the attackers began indiscriminately assaulting people gathered at the function, creating panic among guests and residents.

Six people sustained serious injuries in the attack:

Ramesh (49) of Nettur

His son Arul Maran (23)

Santhosh Kumar (21), son of Ganesan

Rayappan (18), son of Gabriel

Ramkumar (20) from Anandapuram near Ayikudi

Madasamy (19) from Sambavar Vadakarai, who had come to perform drums for the wedding

Police said the attackers also vandalised vehicles parked along the road, damaged two-wheelers and allegedly looted a nearby shop before fleeing.

Two More Attacks In Tirunelveli

In a dramatic escalation, police said the same gang later travelled to Southupatti village near Manur in Tirunelveli district, where two more men - Abdul Rahman (35) and Mubarak (30) - were attacked with machetes. Both victims were admitted to Tirunelveli Government Hospital for treatment.