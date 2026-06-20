Heroin Worth Rs 34.67 Crore Seized At Delhi Airport; Passenger Arrested
The Indian passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur on June 16 and was intercepted at Green Channel of Terminal-3 based on profiling and suspicious behavioural indicators.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Customs Department has seized nearly seven kilograms of heroin valued at approximately Rs 34.67 crore at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and arrested an Indian passenger allegedly involved in the smuggling attempt.
According to Customs officials, the Indian passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Tuesday (June 16) and was intercepted at the Green Channel of Terminal-3 based on profiling and suspicious behavioural indicators. After questioning, Customs officials subjected his baggage to detailed examination.
During the inspection, X-ray scanning of two trolley bags revealed concealed packets hidden inside the luggage. A subsequent physical search led to the recovery of four packets containing a white powdery substance.
Field testing confirmed the substance to be heroin. The total quantity seized was 6.934 kg. Customs officials estimated the value of the recovered narcotics at around Rs 34.67 crore in the illicit market, making it one of the significant drug seizures reported at the airport in recent months.
A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the passenger has been taken into custody. The heroin consignment, along with the packing material used to conceal it, has been seized.
Investigators are now probing the source and intended destination of the narcotics. Officials suspect the case may be linked to an organised international drug-trafficking syndicate operating across borders.
Authorities are also examining the passenger's travel history, financial transactions and possible links to other members of the smuggling network. Further investigations are underway to identify the individuals and organisations behind the attempted import of the contraband into India.
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