ETV Bharat / state

Heroin Worth Rs 34.67 Crore Seized At Delhi Airport; Passenger Arrested

New Delhi: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Customs Department has seized nearly seven kilograms of heroin valued at approximately Rs 34.67 crore at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and arrested an Indian passenger allegedly involved in the smuggling attempt.

According to Customs officials, the Indian passenger arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Tuesday (June 16) and was intercepted at the Green Channel of Terminal-3 based on profiling and suspicious behavioural indicators. After questioning, Customs officials subjected his baggage to detailed examination.

During the inspection, X-ray scanning of two trolley bags revealed concealed packets hidden inside the luggage. A subsequent physical search led to the recovery of four packets containing a white powdery substance.

Field testing confirmed the substance to be heroin. The total quantity seized was 6.934 kg. Customs officials estimated the value of the recovered narcotics at around Rs 34.67 crore in the illicit market, making it one of the significant drug seizures reported at the airport in recent months.