78 Year Old Completes Masters Degree To Demonstrate That There Is No Age Limit For Learning

Indore: There's no age limit for learning, and knowledge can be imbibed at any point of time. This has been demonstrated by 78-year-old Sushma Moghe of Indore, who not only enrolled for a master's degree in Marathi literature at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya after retirement but also created a record by securing first place in the final exam.

On Tuesday, when the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya's convocation was held, all eyes were on Sushma when she was awarded the gold medal by the Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel.

She is the first student at the University to pursue a master's degree in Marathi literature at the age of 78 years. This was possible after the University recently abolished the age limit for taking any examination.

Sushma retained her passion for studying even after retiring as a music teacher at the Central School. She served as a teacher for four decades. After retirement, she began translating books from Hindi to Marathi while also penning books on various subjects. Around a dozen of her books have been published.