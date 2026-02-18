78 Year Old Completes Masters Degree To Demonstrate That There Is No Age Limit For Learning
Besides being the eldest student to have earned the degree at the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Sushma Moghe also topped the exam.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Indore: There's no age limit for learning, and knowledge can be imbibed at any point of time. This has been demonstrated by 78-year-old Sushma Moghe of Indore, who not only enrolled for a master's degree in Marathi literature at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya after retirement but also created a record by securing first place in the final exam.
On Tuesday, when the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya's convocation was held, all eyes were on Sushma when she was awarded the gold medal by the Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel.
She is the first student at the University to pursue a master's degree in Marathi literature at the age of 78 years. This was possible after the University recently abolished the age limit for taking any examination.
Sushma retained her passion for studying even after retiring as a music teacher at the Central School. She served as a teacher for four decades. After retirement, she began translating books from Hindi to Marathi while also penning books on various subjects. Around a dozen of her books have been published.
When Sushma retired, she decided to pursue a master's degree in Marathi literature instead of spending her free time at home. She subsequently earned this degree from the Arts Department of the University with the highest marks.
"I have a passion for reading and writing, and it knows no age," said Sushma. She had earlier completed her post graduation in chemistry, besides also being a music graduate.
Meanwhile, her daughter-in-law, Pooja Moghe, said, "Whenever she needed support, the entire family boosted her morale. She is capable and self-respecting. She has proven her passion for education at this age."
Sushma's achievement is also a message to others that life doesn't end after retirement, but can be started anew. Giving details about the convocation, Vice Chancellor Rakesh Singhai said, "The Governor awarded doctorate degrees to 230 students while 130 students were honoured with gold and silver medals for their excellent performance in studies."
Read More