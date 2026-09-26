7,746 Workers Of Eight Closed Tea Gardens In North Bengal To Get Incentives Under FAWLI Scheme
During his recent visit, CM Suvendu Adhikari said Rs 330 crore from the 'Pradhan Mantri Protsahan Yojana' would be utilised to revive closed tea gardens.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that around 7,746 workers of eight closed tea gardens in North Bengal will get allowances under the Financial Assistance to Workers in Locked-Out Industries (FAWLI) scheme ahead of Durga Puja, and the West Bengal government has already issued an advisory mandating a 20% bonus for them.
"Tea workers blessed the BJP in the last election. We will try to repay that debt," he said during his September 22 visit to North Bengal, adding that Rs 330 crore from the 'Pradhan Mantri Protsahan Yojana' would be utilised to revive closed tea gardens.
It has been reported that workers from two closed tea gardens in Darjeeling, and three each in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, can avail this benefit.
Allowances under the FAWLI scheme will be provided to 850 workers from Singtam Tea Estate, 573 from Peshok Tea Estate (Darjeeling), 1,140 workers from Bandapani Tea Estate, 1,257 from Raimatang, and 2,003 from Kalchini Tea Estate (Alipurduar), 1,224 workers from Ambari Tea Estate, 513 from Red Bank Tea Estate, and 186 from Surendranagar Tea Estate (Jalpaiguri).
Workers had been facing hardship due to the closure of several tea gardens in North Bengal, causing them deep anxiety regarding how to sustain their families.
"This government has thought about us. Previously, no one really paid much attention. We are hopeful that something good will happen in the future, though it is hard to say for sure until it actually happens. The provision of a 20% bonus is a positive aspect," tea worker Roshan Tirki said.
Swapan Sarkar, another tea worker, said, "It is a good thing that workers are receiving a 20% bonus. The government has taken a positive initiative."
Malbazar MLA Shukra Munda said, "Tea workers have always blessed us. Now it is our turn to look after them. We will work towards their development and implement minimum wage standards. Our government is concerned about tea workers and is announcing various schemes for their upliftment."
Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga said the state government will undertake significant work for tea workers and will implement multiple schemes benefiting both the workers and the tea gardens.
"On one hand, the state government has announced a 20% bonus for workers across all tea gardens. On the other hand, development will be driven through the PM Protsahan Yojana," he added.
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