ETV Bharat / state

7,746 Workers Of Eight Closed Tea Gardens In North Bengal To Get Incentives Under FAWLI Scheme

The West Bengal government has already issued an advisory mandating a 20% bonus for tea workers. ( ETV Bharat )

Jalpaiguri: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that around 7,746 workers of eight closed tea gardens in North Bengal will get allowances under the Financial Assistance to Workers in Locked-Out Industries (FAWLI) scheme ahead of Durga Puja, and the West Bengal government has already issued an advisory mandating a 20% bonus for them.

"Tea workers blessed the BJP in the last election. We will try to repay that debt," he said during his September 22 visit to North Bengal, adding that Rs 330 crore from the 'Pradhan Mantri Protsahan Yojana' would be utilised to revive closed tea gardens.

It has been reported that workers from two closed tea gardens in Darjeeling, and three each in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, can avail this benefit.

Allowances under the FAWLI scheme will be provided to 850 workers from Singtam Tea Estate, 573 from Peshok Tea Estate (Darjeeling), 1,140 workers from Bandapani Tea Estate, 1,257 from Raimatang, and 2,003 from Kalchini Tea Estate (Alipurduar), 1,224 workers from Ambari Tea Estate, 513 from Red Bank Tea Estate, and 186 from Surendranagar Tea Estate (Jalpaiguri).

Workers had been facing hardship due to the closure of several tea gardens in North Bengal, causing them deep anxiety regarding how to sustain their families.