77 Vacancies Filled In Jammu Kashmir In 2 Years, Rs 49 Crore Collected In Application Fee: Govt Data
To a question by PDP MLA Waheed Para, the government revealed the SSB failed to fill any vacany since the new reservation policy was implemented.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 9, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government collected a whopping nearly Rs 50 crore in revenue for filling a mere 77 vacancies in the last two years in the union territory.
The revelation was made by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, who also holds the General Administrative Department (GAD) portfolio in a written reply to a question by PDP MLA Waheed Para in the ongoing Budget session of the assembly here on Monday.
The CM informed the House that since the new reservation policy was implemented, the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) has issued notification for a total of 10313 posts since 2024 but not a single vacancy has been fulfilled so far. Likewise, the J&K PSC has issued notification for 1838 posts since 2024 of which 77 vacancies have been fulfilled.
The government collected Rs 48.88 crore as fee from the candidates against these advertised posts, the CM informed the House. While the SSB has collected Rs 30.98 crore as fee from candidates, the J&K PSC's share stands at Rs 17.90 crore, he added.
Year-wise, for the year 2023-24, the PSC collected Rs 7.39 crore in fees and for the year 2024-25, it received Rs 10.50 crore from the candidates. Similarly, the SSB collected Rs 7.09 crore from candidates for the year 2023-24 and Rs 23.88 crore for the year 2024-25.
The reservation share in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 70 per cent after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government expanded quotas to accommodate more groups in 2024.
The move has extended the quota beyond the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict of the Indra Sawhney judgement in 1992. The Omar Abdullah-led government has been cornered by open merit candidates for a rethink on the reservation policy. Omar Abdullah had formed a cabinet sub-committee on reservation which submitted its report in June last year.
