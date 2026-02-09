ETV Bharat / state

77 Vacancies Filled In Jammu Kashmir In 2 Years, Rs 49 Crore Collected In Application Fee: Govt Data

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, right, with Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary, during the Budget session of the Legislative Assembly, in Jammu, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. ( PTI )

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government collected a whopping nearly Rs 50 crore in revenue for filling a mere 77 vacancies in the last two years in the union territory.

The revelation was made by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, who also holds the General Administrative Department (GAD) portfolio in a written reply to a question by PDP MLA Waheed Para in the ongoing Budget session of the assembly here on Monday.

The CM informed the House that since the new reservation policy was implemented, the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) has issued notification for a total of 10313 posts since 2024 but not a single vacancy has been fulfilled so far. Likewise, the J&K PSC has issued notification for 1838 posts since 2024 of which 77 vacancies have been fulfilled.