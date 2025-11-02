ETV Bharat / state

77 Foreigners Among 1500 Runners Participate In Kashmir Marathon For Tourism Promotion

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (fluorescent green) along with others takes part in the second edition of the Kashmir Marathon 2025, in Srinagar, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. ( PTI )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Seventy seven foreign athletes were among the 1500 runners who participated in the second edition of the Kashmir marathon which was held to attract tourists to the valley where tourists activity is on decline after the deadly Pahalgam attack in April this year. The marathon was flagged off by the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah along with bollywood actor Sunil Shetty in Srinagar. The marathon began from the Polo Ground in Srinagar and culminated on the boulevard road on the popular tourism destination Dal Lake of the city. Last year the first edition of the marathon was held in the city and flagged by the chief minister. This edition witnessed more runners than the first edition which saw participation by 1200 runners. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty during the flag off of the Kashmir marathon, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI) According to the Tourism department, the organizers of the marathon, more 1,500 runners from 27 states and 11 countries such Ethiopia, Kenya, Japan, and Sri Lanka, Germany, Denmark and USA participated in the run that featured 42 km (Full Marathon) and 21 km (Half Marathon) with a total prize pool of Rs 25 lakh for winners. Omar, who flagged off and participated in the marathon, said the Kashmir Marathon 2025 is a true celebration of fitness, resilience, and the unstoppable spirit of Jammu & Kashmir. “I also joined the Half Marathon and successfully completed it, sharing the incredible energy and determination of our participants,” Omar said. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (fluorescent green) along with others takes part in the second edition of the Kashmir Marathon 2025, in Srinagar, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (PTI) Omar, who is a fitness freak, and daily runs more than 10 km along the Boulevard road and Royal Springs Golf Course, participated in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) on October 12 this year. He also participated in the Delhi Half Marathon and the Kashmir Marathon last year.