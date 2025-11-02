77 Foreigners Among 1500 Runners Participate In Kashmir Marathon For Tourism Promotion
The Marathon was flagged off by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty alongside Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also participated in the event.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
Srinagar: Seventy seven foreign athletes were among the 1500 runners who participated in the second edition of the Kashmir marathon which was held to attract tourists to the valley where tourists activity is on decline after the deadly Pahalgam attack in April this year.
The marathon was flagged off by the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah along with bollywood actor Sunil Shetty in Srinagar. The marathon began from the Polo Ground in Srinagar and culminated on the boulevard road on the popular tourism destination Dal Lake of the city. Last year the first edition of the marathon was held in the city and flagged by the chief minister. This edition witnessed more runners than the first edition which saw participation by 1200 runners.
According to the Tourism department, the organizers of the marathon, more 1,500 runners from 27 states and 11 countries such Ethiopia, Kenya, Japan, and Sri Lanka, Germany, Denmark and USA participated in the run that featured 42 km (Full Marathon) and 21 km (Half Marathon) with a total prize pool of Rs 25 lakh for winners.
Omar, who flagged off and participated in the marathon, said the Kashmir Marathon 2025 is a true celebration of fitness, resilience, and the unstoppable spirit of Jammu & Kashmir. “I also joined the Half Marathon and successfully completed it, sharing the incredible energy and determination of our participants,” Omar said.
Omar, who is a fitness freak, and daily runs more than 10 km along the Boulevard road and Royal Springs Golf Course, participated in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) on October 12 this year. He also participated in the Delhi Half Marathon and the Kashmir Marathon last year.
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and spirit shown by the runners. “Look at the spirit of people running for Kashmir, for India. It’s truly wonderful and amazing,” Shetty said.
On the significance of the marathon for tourism after the Pahalgam attack, Shetty said, “Yes, I can see that. I arrived yesterday and visited Dal Lake and several other places. It felt like the atmosphere that had gone quiet is coming back again. I see this winter being a very beautiful winter for Kashmir.”
Shetty expressed hope that more athletes around the world will participate in the upcoming events in the valley. "Winter is coming, and winter events are happening in February. A lot more is happening including cricket events where international players like Chris Gayle and others will be here. It means we are back we are back in a big way.”
On Bollywood’s renewed interest in Kashmir, Shetty said, “I have some producer friends here who want to make more films in Kashmir. Kabir is also here, and there is hope with new films being made this year. We all need to do our bit. It is not only me or anybody else all of us as citizens of this country should come back here and contribute, because this is one of the most beautiful places on Earth.”
The actor participated in the last edition of Kashmir Marathon also. He said a major event is being planned in February next year besides shooting of a few Bollywood movies.
The foreign athletes and other runners from other states were mesmerized by the cool waters of Dal Lake and the mist covering the Boulevard during their run.
“Pleasure to felicitate the winners of 2nd Kashmir Marathon 2025 today at Sports Ground Polo View, Srinagar. Congratulated the participants from 27 States, Union Territories and 11 foreign countries & applauded their indomitable spirit and achievements,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said.
Sinha concluded the second edition of the marathon by awarding winners of the run.
