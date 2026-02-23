ETV Bharat / state

77 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Identified In Odisha, 73 Deported: CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has deported 73 of the 77 Bangladeshi infiltrators residing illegally in various districts of the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Padma Lochan Panda, the Chief Minister said the action was initiated following directions from the Union Home Ministry. He said, as per the instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 2 last year, all superintendents of police were directed to expedite the process of identifying Bangladeshi infiltrators residing illegally in different districts of the state.

The Chief Minister said so far the identities of 2,261 Bangladeshi suspects have been verified. Of them, 2,184 were found to be Indian citizens and subsequently released. “The remaining 77 people were identified as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, of whom 73 have been deported,” Majhi said.

Among those deported, 24 were from Bhubaneswar, 21 from Jagatsinghpur, 15 from Cuttack, six from Berhampur, three from Kandhamal, one from Koraput and three from Kendrapara.