77 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Identified In Odisha, 73 Deported: CM Mohan Majhi
The Chief Minister said around 40 Maoists are active in the state at present and they are operating in small groups in some districts.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has deported 73 of the 77 Bangladeshi infiltrators residing illegally in various districts of the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday.
In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Padma Lochan Panda, the Chief Minister said the action was initiated following directions from the Union Home Ministry. He said, as per the instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 2 last year, all superintendents of police were directed to expedite the process of identifying Bangladeshi infiltrators residing illegally in different districts of the state.
The Chief Minister said so far the identities of 2,261 Bangladeshi suspects have been verified. Of them, 2,184 were found to be Indian citizens and subsequently released. “The remaining 77 people were identified as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, of whom 73 have been deported,” Majhi said.
Among those deported, 24 were from Bhubaneswar, 21 from Jagatsinghpur, 15 from Cuttack, six from Berhampur, three from Kandhamal, one from Koraput and three from Kendrapara.
Majhi said one infiltrator each from Ganjam and Kandhamal has been booked and is being tried in court for allegedly obtaining Indian passports using forged documents. The deportation process of two Bangladeshi infiltrators identified from Bhubaneswar is currently underway, he added.
The Chief Minister further said around 40 Maoists are active in the state at present. "They are working in small groups in some areas of Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Boudh, Balangir and Bargarh districts," he said.
Majhi said, "There has been a steady improvement in the LWE situation in the state. At present, only Kandhamal district has been kept in the 'Other LWE Affected District' category as per the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme of the Central government. The other eight districts Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Boudh and Balangir districts have been kept in the "Legacy & Thrust" district category."
Also Read
Delhi Police Arrests 8 From Tamil Nadu, West Bengal For Posts In Support Of Pakistan-Based Terror Outfit