76-Year-Old Killed As Speeding SUV Mounts Footpath In Ghazipur, Driver Held
The overspeeding SUV skidded after hitting a divider, leaving a 76-year-old man dead. The deceased worked at a flower mandi and was from West Bengal.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
New Delhi: A horrific road accident in Delhi's Ghazipur area on Saturday morning left a 76-year-old pedestrian dead after a speeding SUV mounted the footpath and ran him over. The driver was caught at the scene.
The victim, who worked at the Ghazipur Flower Mandi, was either returning home or heading to work when the vehicle approached from behind, leaving him no chance to escape.
According to police, the incident occurred around 6 AM near a petrol pump on the service road of National Highway-24 in Ghazipur village. The SUV was speeding from the Mayur Vihar side when the driver allegedly lost control.
The SUV first rammed the divider between the main carriageway and the service lane. The impact was so severe that the vehicle overturned several times before it landed on the left side of the footpath.
Three to four pedestrians were present at the time. The Scorpio fell directly onto the elderly man, killing him on the spot, while others narrowly escaped unhurt. The deceased has been identified as Paik Karmai, a native of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, who had been living in Ghazipur village for work. He earned his livelihood at the local mandi.
The body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Family members have been informed. East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Dhania confirmed that police teams rushed to the scene after receiving a PCR call. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Shrey Kumar from Noida, was apprehended immediately.
However, other occupants of the SUV managed to flee right after the crash.
Police said a forensic team inspected the site. A case is being registered at the PIA police station, and investigators are examining whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or if overspeeding alone caused the accident.
