ETV Bharat / state

76-Year-Old Killed As Speeding SUV Mounts Footpath In Ghazipur, Driver Held

The damaged SUV stands on the footpath after the crash. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A horrific road accident in Delhi's Ghazipur area on Saturday morning left a 76-year-old pedestrian dead after a speeding SUV mounted the footpath and ran him over. The driver was caught at the scene.

The victim, who worked at the Ghazipur Flower Mandi, was either returning home or heading to work when the vehicle approached from behind, leaving him no chance to escape.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6 AM near a petrol pump on the service road of National Highway-24 in Ghazipur village. The SUV was speeding from the Mayur Vihar side when the driver allegedly lost control.

The SUV first rammed the divider between the main carriageway and the service lane. The impact was so severe that the vehicle overturned several times before it landed on the left side of the footpath.