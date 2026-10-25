750 Metres Apart: Shifting Ganga And Phulhar Threaten To Cut Off North Bengal; Officials Meet To Find Solution
If these rivers merge, the situation can be alarming. Bihar is offering help, but Jharkhand is not saying anything.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 1:01 AM IST
Malda: North Bengal is in danger of being cut off by road and rail. The Ganga and the Phulhar rivers are moving together. The rivers are now 750 metres apart in Malda. The Ganga has moved six kilometres.
The Phulhar has moved two kilometres. If these rivers merge, this situation can be alarming. Bihar is offering help, but Jharkhand is not saying anything. After a high-level meeting in Malda aimed at addressing the erosion crisis, state chief secretary Manoj Agarwal said the West Bengal government is prepared to commence permanent erosion-control measures as soon as the necessary clearances are obtained from the neighbouring states.
Agarwal conducted an aerial survey of the vast areas of Manikchak and Bhutni. At 12 pm, he held a meeting with officials at the district administrative building. Representatives from the governments of Bihar and Jharkhand participated in the meeting virtually, and officials from three IITs were also in attendance.
He also held a meeting with three MLAs. Following the meeting, Agarwal stated, "The Chief Minister visited Malda a few days ago and instructed me to convene a meeting with all relevant stakeholders to address this issue. Representatives from Bihar and Jharkhand, as well as experts from IIT Patna, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Roorkee, participated in the discussion."
He further explained, "Historically, the Ganga flowed through Sakrigali. Over the last 50 years, its course has shifted approximately 6 kilometres to the right. Meanwhile, the Phulhar River has moved about two kilometres closer in the last 15–20 years.”
He further said the minimum distance between these two rivers is only 750 meters. “If urgent measures are not taken, the Ganga and the Phulhar will merge within the next 2–3 years. This would spell disaster for the city of Malda and a vast surrounding region—severing national highway connectivity, halting train services, and effectively cutting off access to the entire North Bengal region,” he added.
According to Agarwal, the Ganga Flood Control Commission has scheduled a meeting in Delhi for October 27. He continued, “While the Bihar government has pledged its cooperation, we have yet to receive a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the government of Jharkhand. This will be discussed at the meeting. To resolve this, seven spurs need to be constructed in Bihar and five in West Bengal. The specific configuration will be finalised by the Ganga Flood Control Commission. Additionally, the course of the Ganga at Sakrigali must be diverted, for which an NOC from the Jharkhand government is essential."
Regarding the costs involved in the erosion-control project, Agarwal said dredging this 16-kilometre stretch is estimated to cost around Rs 50 crore. If successfully executed, this would divert 35–40 per cent of the Ganga's water flow along this path. The Ganga and the Phulhar rivers are to be usefully connected at various points, for which a barrage needs to be constructed. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this is being prepared in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and IIT Roorkee, he said.
Read more