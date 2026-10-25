ETV Bharat / state

750 Metres Apart: Shifting Ganga And Phulhar Threaten To Cut Off North Bengal; Officials Meet To Find Solution

West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Agarwal in Malda. ( ETV Bharat )

Malda: North Bengal is in danger of being cut off by road and rail. The Ganga and the Phulhar rivers are moving together. The rivers are now 750 metres apart in Malda. The Ganga has moved six kilometres.

The Phulhar has moved two kilometres. If these rivers merge, this situation can be alarming. Bihar is offering help, but Jharkhand is not saying anything. After a high-level meeting in Malda aimed at addressing the erosion crisis, state chief secretary Manoj Agarwal said the West Bengal government is prepared to commence permanent erosion-control measures as soon as the necessary clearances are obtained from the neighbouring states.

Agarwal conducted an aerial survey of the vast areas of Manikchak and Bhutni. At 12 pm, he held a meeting with officials at the district administrative building. Representatives from the governments of Bihar and Jharkhand participated in the meeting virtually, and officials from three IITs were also in attendance. He also held a meeting with three MLAs. Following the meeting, Agarwal stated, "The Chief Minister visited Malda a few days ago and instructed me to convene a meeting with all relevant stakeholders to address this issue. Representatives from Bihar and Jharkhand, as well as experts from IIT Patna, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Roorkee, participated in the discussion." He further explained, "Historically, the Ganga flowed through Sakrigali. Over the last 50 years, its course has shifted approximately 6 kilometres to the right. Meanwhile, the Phulhar River has moved about two kilometres closer in the last 15–20 years.”