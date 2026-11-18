ETV Bharat / state

750 Gram Hairball Removed From Stomach Of Andhra Girl With Rare Hair-Eating Disorder

Anantapur: Doctors at the Government Hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur on Tuesday successfully removed 750 grams of hair that had accumulated in a young girl’s stomach.

The strange habit of swallowing hair landed a 15-year-old girl in trouble, causing severe abdominal pain. According to Dr. Ramaswami Naik, Head of the Surgery Department at the hospital, the girl, a class 10 student from a school in Rayadurg, was admitted to the hospital suffering from severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and significant weight loss.

The doctors removed a mass of hair measuring 1.2 meters in length and weighing 750 grams from her stomach. The girl is currently recovering, and her condition is said to be stable.

Medical examinations revealed that the girl had a long-standing habit of eating hair, a condition known as trichophagia. She was also diagnosed with the rare Rapunzel syndrome. Following this, a team of doctors performed an exploratory laparotomy on Tuesday.

According to the Cleveland Clinic Health Library, Trichophagia is a mental health disorder that causes you to eat hair, and Rapunzel syndrome is a digestive disorder that happens when you swallow it. People with this condition have an urge to eat their hair, hair from other sources like a wig, hair extensions, or hair from a hairbrush.

“If you have long hair, you may find yourself nibbling on the ends of it when you’re bored, but you stop when you realize what you’re doing. Very rarely, people with trichophagia develop hairballs (trichobezoars) in their stomach. A hairball in your stomach can keep food from moving through your digestive system,” an article in the online medical database said.

There’s a fine line between having a habit and having an irresistible urge. According to the article, "Trichophagia (eating hair) crosses that line. In trichophagia, you can’t resist the urge to eat hair.”

“Rarely, people with trichophagia have a trichobezoar in their stomach. If that happens, your healthcare provider may recommend procedures, including surgery or an endoscopy, to remove it. If you don’t have a hairball, your provider may recommend medication and mental health therapy,” the article added.