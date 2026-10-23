ETV Bharat / state

Wrestling A Family Tradition: At 75, Bhure Pehalwan Still Trains Girls In Self-Defence In Madhya Pradesh Village

75-year-old Bhure Pehalwan, who trains girls in self-defence ( ETV Bharat )

Jabalpur: At an age when most people prefer to rest, 75-year-old Bhure Pehalwan is teaching girls self-defence in Padua village near Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. His initiative is not only keeping alive a wrestling tradition passed down through generations but also challenging social restrictions that limit girls' freedom. An akhada, or traditional wrestling arena, once reserved for boys in the family, now welcomes village girls to learn wrestling, stick fighting and swordsmanship.

Padua village, which housed the majority of the Lodhi community, social customs often place restrictions on girls' freedom and activities. Against this backdrop, Bhure Pehalwan decided to train girls in self-defence.