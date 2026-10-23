Wrestling A Family Tradition: At 75, Bhure Pehalwan Still Trains Girls In Self-Defence In Madhya Pradesh Village
An akhada, or traditional wrestling arena, once reserved for boys in the family now welcomes village girls to learn wrestling, stick fighting and swordsmanship.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 9:54 PM IST
Jabalpur: At an age when most people prefer to rest, 75-year-old Bhure Pehalwan is teaching girls self-defence in Padua village near Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. His initiative is not only keeping alive a wrestling tradition passed down through generations but also challenging social restrictions that limit girls' freedom. An akhada, or traditional wrestling arena, once reserved for boys in the family, now welcomes village girls to learn wrestling, stick fighting and swordsmanship.
Padua village, which housed the majority of the Lodhi community, social customs often place restrictions on girls' freedom and activities. Against this backdrop, Bhure Pehalwan decided to train girls in self-defence.
Wrestling has been a family tradition for three generations. Bhure learned wrestling techniques from his elders and later passed the skills on to his children. However, wrestling was traditionally considered a male pursuit, leaving little room for girls in the family tradition.
Bhure decided to challenge that mindset. He believes women and girls need self-defence skills and should be capable of protecting themselves when necessary.
With this vision, Bhure began bringing girls from the village to his akhada and training them in self-defence. Along with wrestling techniques, they learn to wield sticks and swords, improve their agility and protect themselves in difficult situations.
The girls practise regularly and are taught techniques to free themselves if someone grabs them or attempts to overpower them.
According to Bhure, he has trained more than 100 girls in self-defence so far. Annapurna, one of Bhure's students, says girls in the village do not enjoy much freedom. However, her mentor taught her to wield a stick and sword, after which she pursued wrestling and martial arts training independently.
Although she has not yet had to use these skills in a dangerous situation, Annapurna says learning self-defence has boosted her confidence. She no longer feels as anxious about being alone outside or fears being forcibly overpowered.
Apart from wrestling, Annapurna began learning rope skipping and has since participated in several national-level competitions. She is also helping other children learn and develop their skills.
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