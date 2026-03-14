ETV Bharat / state

75-Year-Old Man Collapses While Waiting To Collect LPG Cylinder In UP’s Farrukhabad, Dies

Officials said LPG supply in Farrukhabad is normal after the elderly man’s death near a gas agency. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Farrukhabad: A 75-year-old man collapsed and died while standing in line to collect an Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district on Friday, officials said.

This was the second death of a person while standing in a LPG refill queue across India in the past 24 hours. On Friday, Bhushan Kumar Mittal, 66, died after suffering a heart attack while waiting in a similar LPG queue in Shahna town, Barnala district, Punjab.

According to family members, Mukhtar Ansari was a 75-year-old resident of Mohalla Manihari. He had gone to collect an LPG cylinder from a warehouse behind a gas agency in the Lal Sarai area. He left home in the morning and was standing in the queue at the warehouse when the incident occurred.

During this time, the elderly man reportedly felt dizzy and suddenly collapsed. People at the spot immediately tried to help him. They attempted cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and informed his family about the incident.

Before the family could arrive, locals rushed him to a nearby private nursing home for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Family members said the elderly man had been unwell for some time. He was undergoing treatment, though the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

District Supply Officer Surendra Yadav said the administration had received information about the incident. He added that, according to the gas agency, no such incident occurred near its office premises.

“The warehouse is located behind the agency. He might have gone there. He reportedly arrived around 9:30 AM and collapsed soon after reaching. It is not that he had been standing in the queue since early morning,” the official said.