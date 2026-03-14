75-Year-Old Man Collapses While Waiting To Collect LPG Cylinder In UP’s Farrukhabad, Dies
The district supply officer said the elderly man was already ill, denied LPG shortage. Second death in LPG queue across India in 24 hours
Published : March 14, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Farrukhabad: A 75-year-old man collapsed and died while standing in line to collect an Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district on Friday, officials said.
This was the second death of a person while standing in a LPG refill queue across India in the past 24 hours. On Friday, Bhushan Kumar Mittal, 66, died after suffering a heart attack while waiting in a similar LPG queue in Shahna town, Barnala district, Punjab.
According to family members, Mukhtar Ansari was a 75-year-old resident of Mohalla Manihari. He had gone to collect an LPG cylinder from a warehouse behind a gas agency in the Lal Sarai area. He left home in the morning and was standing in the queue at the warehouse when the incident occurred.
During this time, the elderly man reportedly felt dizzy and suddenly collapsed. People at the spot immediately tried to help him. They attempted cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and informed his family about the incident.
Before the family could arrive, locals rushed him to a nearby private nursing home for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Family members said the elderly man had been unwell for some time. He was undergoing treatment, though the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
District Supply Officer Surendra Yadav said the administration had received information about the incident. He added that, according to the gas agency, no such incident occurred near its office premises.
“The warehouse is located behind the agency. He might have gone there. He reportedly arrived around 9:30 AM and collapsed soon after reaching. It is not that he had been standing in the queue since early morning,” the official said.
Yadav also noted that the deceased was reportedly suffering from illness earlier. He added that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the district.
Authorities Deny LPG Shortage
The district supply officer said LPG supply and distribution in the district are continuing normally. According to him, around 526 cylinders were distributed from the agency a day earlier. About 600 bookings had been registered.
“All consumers are being provided cylinders. The agency still has a sufficient stock available,” he said. He added that an inspector has been sent to the agency to review the situation.
Akhilesh Yadav Expresses Condolences
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over the incident. He criticised the government in a social media post.
Calling the death of an elderly man while standing in a gas cylinder queue "extremely sad and unfortunate," Yadav paid tribute to the deceased. He alleged that government failures were costing people their lives. He urged the government to acknowledge the situation and ensure such incidents do not happen again.
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