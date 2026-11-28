Uttarakhand: 7,487 Unidentified Bodies Recorded In 25 years; Women Account For 10311
The case highlights the wider challenge faced by Uttarakhand Police in identifying bodies recovered from rivers, hospitals and other locations where no relatives come forward.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
By Kirankant Sharma
Dehradun: As many as 7,487 unidentified bodies have been recorded in Uttarakhand over the past 25 years, including 1,031 women, according to data available on the Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET). Despite police efforts to establish their identities, thousands of people remain unidentified in official records, leaving their families without answers.
The issue has come into focus following the recovery of the body of a woman, estimated to be around 25 years old, in Jamunwala in Dehradun's Premnagar area on November 18. The body was found stuffed inside a bag and discarded. Police found injury marks on her face and suspected that her throat had been attacked with a sharp weapon. Her face had been disfigured, making identification difficult.
Even after 10 days, the woman remains unidentified. Police are pursuing a possible clue in the form of a tattoo on her hand.
The case highlights the wider challenge faced by the Uttarakhand Police in identifying bodies recovered from rivers, roadsides, hospitals and other locations where no relatives or informants come forward.
District-Wise Figures
- Haridwar: 2,476 cases (the highest number of unidentified bodies OR UIDBs)
- Dehradun: 1,363
- Nainital: 1,014.
Together, these three districts account for 4,853 of the state's 7,487 unidentified bodies.
Haridwar's large pilgrim and tourist inflow, crowded religious gatherings and incidents of drowning in the Ganga make identification particularly challenging. Some bodies are believed to have been carried downstream from other areas, while several deceased persons may be from other states, leaving police with few local leads.
Dehradun, which is both the state capital and a major healthcare hub, has recorded 1,363 unidentified bodies. Hospitals and medical institutions, including AIIMS Rishikesh, Doon Hospital, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital and Jolly Grant, receive patients who may be destitute or without family support. In some cases, relatives cannot be traced after a patient's death, leaving the police responsible for efforts to establish identity.
Nainital, a major tourist destination, has recorded 1,014 such cases. Accidents on hill roads and incidents in remote areas and around water bodies often make identification difficult. Police have to coordinate with other districts and states to trace the deceased person's native place and relatives.
Women And Children Among UIDB
The figures relating to women and children are particularly sensitive. Of the 7,487 unidentified bodies, 1,031 are those of women. Among them, 673 were women aged above 20. The data also records 26 children in the age group of one to 10 years.
The figures indicate that the problem cuts across age groups and genders, raising questions about how families of missing persons can be connected with unidentified bodies (UIDB).
Garhwal Inspector General Rajeev Swaroop said police make efforts to reunite UIDB and missing persons with their families through coordination with police forces in other states and by using digital platforms and physical records.
"When bodies cannot be identified despite these efforts, they are cremated in the presence of the police," he said.
How ZIPNET Helps Identify UIDB
Retired Uttarakhand Police Circle Officer J P Joshi said the ZIPNET is a digital platform designed to facilitate information-sharing among police departments. It was launched in 2004, and the Uttarakhand Police joined the network in October 2008.
The platform shares information on missing persons, unidentified bodies, people found in unknown circumstances and stolen vehicles.
When an UIDB is recovered, police record details such as estimated age, gender, height, physical appearance, complexion, clothing and the location where it was found. Photographs and distinctive identification marks are also uploaded, wherever available.
Police units in other states can compare these details with missing-person reports registered in their jurisdictions. If a possible match emerges, further investigation is undertaken to confirm the identity. Joshi said bodies whose identities cannot be established are entered in government records as UIDB (Unidentified).
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