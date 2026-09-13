Crackdown On Illegal Liquor Trade In Delhi: 730 Arrested, 2.2 Lakh Bottles Seized In 5 Months
Excise Department of the Delhi Government besides arresting 730 people in its anti-liquor drive has seized 197 vehicles.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Government has stepped up its crackdown against illegal liquor trade in the capital with the Excise Department registering 725 FIRs and arresting 730 people during the first five months of the financial year 2026-27.
The department has also seized 197 vehicles in its drive against illegal trade. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while taking a strong stand on the issue, has made it clear that the Delhi government is following a policy of “zero tolerance” towards illegal liquor trade.
According to the data of the Excise Department, during the period between April and August this year they also recovered around 2.2 lakh bottles of illegal liquor.
Last year from April-August 2025 as many as 315 FIRs were registered while 312 arrests were made and 112 vehicles were seized by the Excise Department which also recovered nearly 1 lakh liquor bottles.
Officials said that action has also been initiated against licensed bars which are being run in violation of rules. The authorities have sealed the bars and imposed fines by registering 7 FIRs.
Officials said that the borders of Delhi are adjacent to the neighboring states and there are about 70 small and big entry points from where the liquor is smuggled. "Keeping this in mind, the enforcement wing of the Excise Department has increased surveillance in the border areas and illegal activities are being continuously monitored," they added.
In view of the upcoming festive season, branded liquor supplies are being maintained at retail shops of government corporations and authorised premises of hotels, clubs and restaurants to check illegal sale.
CM Gupta has warned that those doing "illegal business under the guise of festivals" will not be spared and strict action will be taken against the erring people.
Also Read