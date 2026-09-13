ETV Bharat / state

Crackdown On Illegal Liquor Trade In Delhi: 730 Arrested, 2.2 Lakh Bottles Seized In 5 Months

Delhi Govt lead by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has stepped up drive against illegal sale of liquor. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has stepped up its crackdown against illegal liquor trade in the capital with the Excise Department registering 725 FIRs and arresting 730 people during the first five months of the financial year 2026-27.

The department has also seized 197 vehicles in its drive against illegal trade. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while taking a strong stand on the issue, has made it clear that the Delhi government is following a policy of “zero tolerance” towards illegal liquor trade.

According to the data of the Excise Department, during the period between April and August this year they also recovered around 2.2 lakh bottles of illegal liquor.

Last year from April-August 2025 as many as 315 FIRs were registered while 312 arrests were made and 112 vehicles were seized by the Excise Department which also recovered nearly 1 lakh liquor bottles.